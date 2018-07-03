While the TCU offense has to address major turnover at almost every position in 2018, the defensive depth chart is much more stable. The Horned Frogs lost a some key defensive contributors, including Ranthony Texada, Travin Howard, and Nick Orr. However, they have experienced, proven replacements ready to take over at almost every one of those positions. The result could be a defense that experiences little if any drop-off from its stellar 2017 campaign. TCU could actually be better on that side of the ball if some of its young talent develops well. RELATED - 2018 TCU Depth Chart Projection: Offense Let's project how the TCU defensive depth chart will look in 2018.

Left defensive end

1. Ben Banogu, senior 2. Dennis Collins, redshirt freshman 3. Gary Overshown, sophomore Ben Banogu's decision to return for his senior season was a major win for TCU. He was the Frogs' most consistent pass rusher last season, and he returns to lead a defensive line that is stacked with talent once again. TCU loves its West Monroe defensive linemen, so Dennis Collins is probably going to see some significant reps this year. Gary Overshown should see the field as well.



Defensive tackle

1. Corey Bethley, sophomore 2. Joseph Broadnax, senior Corey Bethley is probably TCU's best pass-rushing defensive tackle, and he'll get more opportunities this year following the departure of Chris Bradley. He's actually slimmed down a bit, listed on the team's official roster at 290 pounds after playing at a listed 302 pounds last year. It's clear the Frogs are willing to sacrifice some of his size as a run-stuffer if it means he can be quicker and more disruptive when going after the quarterback. Joseph Broadnax has also dropped some weight. He's now listed at 294 pounds, 14 pounds lighter than last year. The veteran will provide reliable depth in the defensive tackle rotation and can start if necessary.

Defensive tackle

1. Ross Blacklock, sophomore 2. George Ellis III, redshirt freshman While the lighter tackles play more of a pass rushing role in the TCU defense, a couple of bigger linemen can take care of consuming blockers to stop the run. Ross Blacklock is TCU's top tackle in that regard. The 329-pound behemoth is extremely difficult for opposing blockers to move and can wreck run plays singlehandedly. The Frogs' next-biggest tackle is George Ellis at 304 pounds. After a redshirt season where he added weight and learned from TCU's veteran linemen, he should be ready to take on a role in the rotation.

L.J. Collier may have to hold off former blue-chip DE Brandon Bowen this year. (AP) AP

Right defensive end

1. L.J. Collier, senior OR Brandon Bowen, sophomore 2. Michael Epley, senior This is probably the only position on TCU's defensive line where there is any uncertainty about who takes the starting job. L.J. Collier proved himself very capable at defensive end in 2017, and he also has flexibility to move inside to tackle when necessary. However, former 4-star recruit Brandon Bowen should be ready to compete for the starting position after missing last year with a shoulder injury. Bowen has higher upside and may be one of the best athletes on the team. But he has to stay healthy, and he has to actually turn that potential into production. If he does that, the job is probably his. Behind Bowen and Collier, Michael Epley will once again be a valuable rotation piece.

Middle linebacker

1. Ty Summers, senior 2. Jawuan Johnson, senior 3. Ben Wilson, freshman After spending a little time at defensive end last season, expect Ty Summers to start at linebacker full-time in 2018. He'll be the defense's de facto leader following the departure of Travin Howard for the NFL. Jawuan Johnson comes in as a graduate transfer. He may not win a starting job, but he'll likely earn a spot in the rotation. Three-star freshman linebacker Ben Wilson is good enough to make the depth chart, but the Frogs have enough depth at the position that they may be able to redshirt him, particularly with the new four-game redshirt rule.

Strongside Linebacker

1. Montrel Wilson, junior OR Arico Evans, senior 2. Garrett Wallow, sophomore OR Alec Dunham, senior Summers has one linebacker position locked down. The second starting spot will likely come down to Montrel Wilson and Arico Evans. Both saw significant reps last year. Wilson may have the higher upside, but he has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Evans may win the job as the more consistent, reliable presence on defense. Garrett Wallow has the skills to play linebacker and safety, so he'll probably see some time at this position as necessary. Alec Dunham provides veteran depth as well.



Strong Safety

1. Innis Gaines, junior 2. Garrett Wallow, sophomore OR Vernon Scott, junior Innis Gaines showed great flashes of potential in the snaps he got last year, and he looks ready to take on a starting role. Expect some shuffling in the secondary to let Gaines play his ideal position at strong safety rather than simply sliding into Nick Orr's old spot on the weak side. Wallow will probably see the most reps here when he isn't playing linebacker. Vernon Scott should be ready for more snaps heading into his junior season.

Niko Small is one of the senior leaders in the TCU secondary in 2018. (AP) AP

Free Safety

1. Niko Small, senior 2. Markell Simmons, senior 3. Michael Onyemaobi, redshirt freshman OR Kerry Johnson, sophomore Niko Small enters his third year as a starter as the leader of the secondary. He'll continue roaming the middle of the field in his ball-hawking role as free safety. Markell Simmons will see plenty of reps in sub packages and should be one of the first players up if a starter is lost to injury. Underclassmen Michael Onyemaobi and Kerry Johnson are both athletic ball hawks who could see the field this season.

Weak Safety

1. Ridwan Issahaku, senior 2. La’Kendrick Van Zandt, sophomore 3. Atanza Vongor, freshman With Orr gone and Gaines ready to take on a starting role at strong safety, expect Ridwan Issahaku to slide back to weak safety, where he got plenty of experience earlier in his career. La'Kendrick Van Zandt, one of TCU's top signees from 2017, should be ready for a bigger role this year. Atanza Vongor is talented enough to get on the field early, and TCU will have more freedom to give him reps because of the new redshirt rule.

Cornerback

1. Julius Lewis, senior 2. Tony James, senior 3. Noah Daniels, redshirt freshman If Julius Lewis is fully recovered after a season-ending injury last year, he'll have one of TCU's starting cornerback spots locked down. He may be the Frogs' best corner when he's healthy. Unfortunately, he's had some bad luck with injuries, which has kept him off the field for big chunks of the past two seasons. Behind him, Tony James has the speed to keep up with some of the fastest receivers in the Big 12. Noah Daniels is another speedster who could see some reps after a redshirt season.



Cornerback