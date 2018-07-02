The TCU offensive depth chart is in flux heading into 2018. The Horned Frogs made major strides offensively in 2017, in part because they were loaded with seniors who had a lot of experience. This season will be a different story though, as they must now replace 10 offensive starters from their Alamo Bowl depth chart. Kenny Hill, Kyle Hicks, John Diarse, and Joseph Noteboom are just a few of the major names who are off to the NFL, leaving voids at key positions. Many of those spots are likely to be taken over by underclassmen. We'll be projecting the TCU 2018 depth chart this week as we get closer to preseason practices. While there are only a few positions of uncertainty on defense, the offense has turnover almost everywhere. Let's take a look at how the Frogs may approach some of those position battles.



Quarterback

1. Shawn Robinson, sophomore 2. Michael Collins, sophomore 3. Grayson Muehlstein, senior Gary Patterson talked up Michael Collins a lot during the spring, but the smart money is still on Shawn Robinson to start this year. He has more starting experience, which has been true of the winner of every TCU quarterback competition since 2013. He also gives the Frogs more upside because of his abilities as a runner. Collins will give TCU a solid backup, and Grayson Muehlstein provides veteran depth and leadership. With this much depth, it seems likely that TCU will redshirt 4-star freshman Justin Rogers this year.

Running Back

1. Darius Anderson, junior 2. Sewo Olonilua, junior 3. Kenedy Snell, sophomore OR Fabian Franklin, freshman Darius Anderson had already established himself as TCU's top back last year before getting hurt against Oklahoma in November. Now after the departure of Hicks, he will likely be the Frogs' No. 1 weapon on offense while the team gets acclimated to a new quarterback. Sewo Olonilua is also in line for more reps after being used primarily as a short-yardage and wildcat back in 2017. Kenedy Snell proved himself to be a dangerous change-of-pace back and will probably get reps in the backfield and as a slot receiver. Fabian Franklin is a dangerous young back who could see a few reps as a freshman.

Wide Receiver - X

1. Omar Manning, redshirt freshman 2. Tevailance Hunt, freshman 3. TreVontae Hights, junior The top three "X" receivers on TCU's depth chart from last year – Diarse, Taj Williams, and Emanuel Porter – are gone. That paves the way for Omar Manning, who won offensive scout team MVP honors during his redshirt year, to break out. His size and leaping ability provide the perfect complement to Jalen Reagor's speed and elusiveness. TCU loves to get young, talented receivers early reps, and I expect the coaching staff to do just that with Tevailance Hunt. TreVontae Hights is a veteran who will provide solid depth.

Wide Receiver - H

1. KaVontae Turpin, senior 2. Kenedy Snell, sophomore 3. Derius Davis, freshman KaVontae Turpin is entering his final season at TCU, and he'll be one of the top targets in the passing game along with Reagor. Snell will probably see significant reps at wideout in addition to his time at running back, and Derius Davis fits the speedy slot receiver profile that TCU loves so much.

Wide Receiver - Y

1. Taye Barber, freshman 2. Dylan Thomas, junior OR Jarrison Stewart, senior Taye Barber made some noise in spring practice as an early enrollee, and the departures of Ty Slanina and Des White leave a starting job in the slot open. Dylan Thomas and Jarrison Stewart are both veterans who can make key catches when needed.

Wide Receiver - Z

1. Jalen Reagor, sophomore 2. Jaelan Austin, senior Reagor will be TCU's No. 1 receiver in 2018 after a breakout freshman season. He can stretch the field vertically or make plays underneath. He could be in for a monster season if the Frogs can get some consistency at quarterback. Jaelan Austin is a veteran receiver who makes big plays in the red zone and on third down, and he can step into a starting role if necessary.

Tight End

1. Pro Wells, junior OR Christian Williams, senior 2. Artavious Lynn, sophomore, OR Cole Novak, senior This may be the position with the most unknowns for TCU on offense. Only one tight end on the roster has caught a pass at the FBS level: Daythan Davis, who had one reception in a blowout against Kansas last year. Pro Wells and Christian Williams are former JUCO prospects with at least some collegiate game experience, so we'll put them at the top. However, tight ends are so rarely used as pass catchers in TCU's offense. The best blockers might see the most playing time, and it's hard to know who that will be at this point.

Left Tackle

1. Austin Myers, sophomore 2. Anthony McKinney, junior TCU signed Anthony McKinney to shore up its depth at tackle, but Austin Myers got most of the first-team reps at left tackle during spring practice. The TCU coaches surely won't be upset if Myers is good enough that their prized 4-star tackle recruit can just be insurance.

Left Guard

1. Cordel Iwuagwu, junior 2. Quazzel White, redshirt freshman Cordel Iwuagwu is the only returning offensive lineman to start every game for TCU last year, so he has one of the guard spots locked down. Quazzel White, after a redshirt season, should be ready to get some live game reps in 2018.

Center

1. Wes Harris, redshirt freshman 2. Kellton Hollins, sophomore Another player who probably benefitted from his redshirt season, Wes Harris should be ready to take over as the team's starting center. He can also play guard if needed. Kellton Hollins earned enough trust from the coaching staff to be the backup center last year as a freshman, so he will certainly be in the offensive line rotation as well.

Right Guard

1. Trey Elliott, senior 2. Casey McDermott Vai, senior OR Chris Gaynor, senior Both right guards from last year's depth chart – Matt Pryor and Garrett Altman – are gone. So this position is a significant question for TCU. Trey Elliott gets the nod here because he has starting experience, but Casey McDermott Vai and Chris Gaynor could push to start here as well.

Right Tackle