I recently changed my mind on the Jalen Hurts transfer situation.

I first heard of Justin Rogers in 2015. I’ve thought ever since he would wind up at TCU and he’d be the guy to lead TCU to a Big 12 title and more. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s still the future and the eventual face of the franchise, but I wouldn’t mind seeing his era really begin in 2020.

TCU is built to win the Big 12 in 2019. All the offensive linemen return from a unit that struggled the early part of the season, but finished strong down the stretch. Jalen Reagor returns. Both running backs return in Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua. This could be the best offense in the conference and one of the best in the country.

The one area that doesn’t have much experience is quarterback. Rogers has attempted one pass after a catastrophic knee injury his first game of his senior year of high school. We’ve seen the ceiling on Michael Collins I think and as great as Max Duggan might be, we won’t likely see a true freshman start unless its an emergency.

Hurts brings experience, poise and maybe above all, leadership. It would have been easy for him to quit once Tua Tagovailoa took his job midway through last season’s national title game. But that’s not who he is. When Tagovailoa beat Georgia last year, nobody cheered more than Hurts.

He could have left before this season, but he didn’t. He stayed and helped Alabama win the SEC title when Tagovailoa was injured. Hurts is the kind of leader that can make any team better.

Hurts is expected to visit TCU, Oklahoma and Houston before making a decision and there are some other schools to look out for that might acquire his services.

If Rogers is going to lead this team from 2020-2022, it couldn’t hurt to get more talent in the locker room and in his ear. Throw in Duggan and competition breeds excellence in that quarterback room.

The defense is poised to be great for TCU again. The Frogs return both starting corners and two starting safeties. The defensive line is poised to be great again. Linebacker is the one possible question mark, but Garret Wallow blossomed as a sophomore and Montrel Wilson might be back to play his senior year.

TCU is a team that is one experienced quarterback away from at least being in the Big 12 title game. Hurts is a proven winner and leader. Throw him in the mix at TCU and the sky is the limit in 2019 and beyond.