The TCU defense suffered a major blow Wednesday with the loss of Ross Blacklock to an achilles injury. He’ll miss the entire 2018 season.

Blacklock was the 2017 Big 12 co-defensive freshman of the year and was a freshman All-American by the FWAA as he had two sacks and 27 tackles.

Gary Patterson is a defensive mastermind and if anybody can still put together a top-flight defense without an All-American, it’s him. Here’s a look at the defensive tackles on the depth chart.

Corey Bethley

Sophomore 6-2, 290

Bethley was going to be starting next to Blacklock as the “Killer B’s” defensive line took shape. He had 26 tackles, 3.5 for loss and a sack. The true sophomore will be a key to the defense this year.

Joe Broadnax

Senior 6-0, 294

Keeping with the “Killer B’s” theme, Broadnax played in all 14 games last year and the only game he’s missed the last two seasons was the Liberty Bowl. He had 14 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks last year. Looks like he will be a starter now with Blacklock out.

George Ellis

Redshirt freshman 6-2, 304

Ellis was a three-star recruit out of Florida in 2017. He is expected to take on a major role this year as the coaching staff loves him.

Terrell Cooper

Redshirt freshman 6-2, 286

Cooper was listed as a two-star defensive end out of Lindale by Rivals. He’s already gained 26 pounds to get in shape to play defensive tackle. This seems like a prototypical Patterson player that didn’t get much attention in high school and turns into a great player.

Ezra Tu’ua

Senior 6-2, 316

He only played in one game last year, but was ranked the No. 27 JUCO defensive tackle in the country in 2016 at LA Harbor College. Could get more playing time this year.

Izaih Filikitonga

True freshman 6-2, 237

Filikitonga likely won’t play much this season being almost 50 pounds lighter than the rest of the tackles on this list. He was a three-star defensive end out of Euless Trinity and had an Oklahoma offer. His time to shine will likely be in 2019 or 2020.