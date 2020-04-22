Where will TCU stars land?
We’re just about 24 hours from the beginning of the 2020 NFL draft.
This should be a draft that sees several Horned Frogs taken, including perhaps three on the opening night. We take a look at the Frogs that can expect to hear their names called and make a guess at what teams are lucky enough to snag some players that were coached up by Gary Patterson and crew.
Jeff Gladney
One of the best corners in all of college football and he’s seen his stock rise in the last couple weeks. He’s been touted so much of late that it seems very likely he gets his name called in the middle of round one. Conveniently the local favorites Dallas Cowboys have a pick in the middle of the first and could use help at corner back. Could be a great way to see a spike in jersey sales in Fort Worth.
Clint Foster - Cowboys (Round 1, pick 17)
Billy Wessels - Raiders (Round 1, pick 19)
Ross Blacklock
Just like Gladney, it seems like Blacklock’s stock is rising despite teams not being able to work players out and we get further away from the actual games. After missing all of 2018 with a torn achilles and a slow start to 2019 as he got back to being the All-American he was prior to the injury, it’s going to be great to see all of his hardwork pay of and hopefully we hear his name Thursday.
Billy Wessels - Seahawks (Round 1, pick 27)
Clint Foster - Packers (Round 1, pick 30)
Jalen Reagor
As the minutes tick by, the chatter about Reagor sneaking into the first round keeps getting louder. I wouldn’t be totally surprised if he gets taken in the teens of the draft, but this is arguably the most loaded class of wide receivers ever. A stellar junior season after putting the team on his back as a sophomore could have propelled him into the middle of the first round. An impressive at home pro day might have done enough to do just that.
Clint Foster - Giants (Round 2, pick 36)
Billy Wessels - Dolphins (Round 2, pick 39)
Lucas Niang
Before he had hip surgery Niang was regarded as a top-50 prospect and possibly a first-round pick. The hype around him has cooled after playing in just half of the season. The TCU offense did struggle mightily after he shut it down, showing just how important and talented of a player Niang is. Whoever snags him is going to get a steal in the mid-rounds.
Billy Wessels - Lions (Round 3, pick 67)
Clint Foster - Broncos (Round 3, pick 77)
Cordel Iwuagwu
Just a hunch here, maybe some blatant homerism, but I think Iwuagwu was criminally under valued by fans at TCU. When he was hurt, the offense sputtered in 2018 as he missed eight games. He finished his career really strong and by the end of his tenure, he was the best offensive linemen for the Frogs.
Billy Wessels - Buccaneers (Round 4, pick 117)
Clint Foster - Panthers (Round 5, pick 148)
Sewo Olonilua
Olonilua was the big bruising back and short-yardage force for the Frogs that carried TCU to the Cheez-it Bowl win. But he was more than just that. He has great size and measures similarly to Derrick Henry. Not saying he achieves that success early, but in the right system he could develop into a powerful back.
Clint Foster - Steelers (Round 6, pick 198)
Billy Wessels - Seahawks (Round 6, pick 214)
Darius “Jet” Anderson
The lighting to Olonilua’s thunder. Anderson was a bit of like a closer if they had that position in college football. He had game-sealing scores against Oklahoma State and Texas and plenty of other highlights, including a 98-yard score against Ohio State. Anderson went by Jet at the combine and he can fly. He can be a big weapon for any NFL backfield.
Billy Wessels - Titans (Round 7, pick 224)
Clint Foster - Dolphins (Round 7, pick 227)