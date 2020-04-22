We’re just about 24 hours from the beginning of the 2020 NFL draft.

This should be a draft that sees several Horned Frogs taken, including perhaps three on the opening night. We take a look at the Frogs that can expect to hear their names called and make a guess at what teams are lucky enough to snag some players that were coached up by Gary Patterson and crew.

Jeff Gladney could be the first Frog off the board on Thursday

Jeff Gladney One of the best corners in all of college football and he’s seen his stock rise in the last couple weeks. He’s been touted so much of late that it seems very likely he gets his name called in the middle of round one. Conveniently the local favorites Dallas Cowboys have a pick in the middle of the first and could use help at corner back. Could be a great way to see a spike in jersey sales in Fort Worth. Clint Foster - Cowboys (Round 1, pick 17) Billy Wessels - Raiders (Round 1, pick 19)

Ross Blacklock Just like Gladney, it seems like Blacklock’s stock is rising despite teams not being able to work players out and we get further away from the actual games. After missing all of 2018 with a torn achilles and a slow start to 2019 as he got back to being the All-American he was prior to the injury, it’s going to be great to see all of his hardwork pay of and hopefully we hear his name Thursday. Billy Wessels - Seahawks (Round 1, pick 27) Clint Foster - Packers (Round 1, pick 30)

Jalen Reagor As the minutes tick by, the chatter about Reagor sneaking into the first round keeps getting louder. I wouldn’t be totally surprised if he gets taken in the teens of the draft, but this is arguably the most loaded class of wide receivers ever. A stellar junior season after putting the team on his back as a sophomore could have propelled him into the middle of the first round. An impressive at home pro day might have done enough to do just that. Clint Foster - Giants (Round 2, pick 36) Billy Wessels - Dolphins (Round 2, pick 39)

Lucas Niang (77) was a force for the Frogs and will be a draft steal