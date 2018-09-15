To quote one of the best sports movies of all time, D3: The Mighty Ducks, "Well, you learn a hell of a lot more from losing than from winning."

TCU could have learned a lot of these things in a win against No. 4 Ohio State, but it's not all bad as the Frogs have to quickly lick their wounds and get ready to play a Texas team that dominated USC tonight.

1. Jeff Gladney/Noah Daniels/Innis Gaines have arrived

It can be hard to see the scoreboard and see 40 points for Ohio State and not see failure on defense. But the Buckeyes got the break of two defensive touchdowns and another interception to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

The Frog defense was solid for the majority of the game thanks mostly to the play of those three players in the secondary. Julius Lewis had a rough first quarter so Noah Daniels was put in his place. He proceeded to break up a couple passes and be all over the field.

Jeff Gladney's name wasn't said much and that's the highest form of praise you can give a cornerback.

Innis Gaines has been a man on a mission since his interception sealed the Alamo Bowl last year. He was the leader of the TCU defense most of the first half of this game as he was flying around. He left briefly due to injury, but returned and played well.

2. Darius Anderson is healthy

Well he sure looked awfully healthy breaking off the longest run in TCU history, a 93-yard score. He was limited in the first two games, but got 12 carries in this game.

Sewo is a workhorse too, but what we saw in that long run from Anderson was a very welcomed sight that adds another level to this offense.

Gary Patterson said after the game that he actually isn't 100 percent healthy, but if he's not 100 percent, then are any of us, really?

3. Shawn Robinson has a short memory

And that's a positive trait for a quarterback. He made two horrendous mistakes in this game. The shovel pass was part of that disastrous third quarter. The second interception was bad, but the Frogs were in desperation mode by that point.

I was very happy to see him looking crisp on short passes. He even hit a couple deep balls, something that had been an issue so far this year. He still missed many more, but we're seeing more consistency in that part of his game.

4. Garret Wallow and Alec Dunham should start at LB

I've been driving the Garret Wallow hype train for two years so no surprise to see him atop my list of favorites. Alec Dunham got some run in this game, but has earned more reps.

Arico Evans has all the talent to be a starter, but Dunham has been more productive at this point of the season and always seems to be near the ball.

5. Both lines are solid

The offensive line had one disastrous play in the first half, outside of that, they played well against one of the three best defensive lines in the country. Patterson has been saying for months TCU will be better on that side of the line of scrimmage. We shouldn't be surprised by this anymore.

Ben Banogu got very familiar with Dwayne Haskins in this game. LJ Collier is back. This unit misses Ross Blacklock, but it's still very strong.

6. TCU still has special team issues

Cole Bunce kicked the opening kick off out of bounds and missed a field goal. Jonathon Song nearly missed an extra point. This will be a critical part of the team and you can't leave points on the field in that regard.

Its a true freshman snapper, and when Adam Nunez gets the ball and focuses on punting, he's stellar. Patterson said the bad punt issues the last two weeks have been because Nunez rushed things.

The return game is solid and if Turpin throws that pass just a yard backwards instead of two yards forward, this game may have been different.

7. TCU is the best team in the Big 12

Kyler Murray may be the best player in the conference, maybe even country, but I haven't been impressed by the Sooners yet. They are still the Big 12 favorites, but they come to Fort Worth this year. I expect the Frogs to win that game.

I picked West Virginia to win the Big 12 and make the playoff in the preseason, and they still may be the team that faces TCU in the Big 12 title game back here in AT&T stadium, but they aren't as good as Oklahoma was last season and I don't think they can beat the Frogs twice.