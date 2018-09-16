Personally, I've been waiting for this day for almost four years.

Baylor is obviously TCU's most hated rival, but Ohio State quickly became the second most in my mind in 2014.

The fact that Ohio State jumped TCU and into the playoffs for obvious financial reasons in 2014 still bothers me. This wouldn't quite have been enough revenge, but it was the best chance to get some level of comeuppance against the Buckeyes.

At halftime, I was ready to say this was going to be my favorite win of all-time in the history of TCU and wax poetic about the triumph.

Instead, we got a taste of vengeance, only to have it ripped out of our mouths late in the second half.

Don't get me wrong, I'm still overly satisfied with this game. I know TCU coach Gary Patterson wanted this one, but he knows that if this is the Frogs' only loss this year, they will be in the thick of another playoff debate. The door isn't shut on the playoff in 2018.

But what could have been if the Frogs didn't collapse for five minutes in the third quarter?

Say Shawn Robinson keeps it on the dropped pass by KaVontae Turpin and breaks off a 20-yard run. TCU keeps the ball, keeps momentum and likely wins the game. That one moment spiraled this team into a serious of events not seen all that often.

The Frogs would have beaten my second-most hated team in college sports. TCU would be sitting likely No. 5 or 6 in the polls tomorrow.

Riding high, the Frogs steam roll Texas, Iowa State and Texas Tech in the coming weeks. That would set up a battle among top-five teams when Oklahoma comes to town.

Maybe College Gameday returns to Fort Worth when No. 4 Oklahoma visits No. 5 TCU. Maybe they even pick a guest picker that attended one of the two schools. Or was born in Fort Worth. Or has something to do with Texas. Or even Oklahoma.

The Frogs win that game because I don't think Oklahoma outside of Kyler Murray is any good. They are all banged up already and they struggled stopping Iowa State today.

TCU wins that one and remains undefeated until it goes to Morgantown, WV. The Mountaineers are good this year. They have the best quarterback in the Big 12, maybe even country. I bet West Virginia halts TCU's undefeated bid regardless.

Even with that loss, those two teams rematch in the Big 12 title game. TCU gets to stay closer to home and finally has an edge in the crowd at AT&T Stadium.

It's selection Sunday now. Undefeated Alabama just beat undefeated Georgia in the SEC title game. Clemson goes undefeated because the ACC is trash this year. Ohio State is a one-loss Big Ten champion, but lost to one-loss Big 12 champion TCU in this scenario. One-loss Washington represents the Pac-12. What happens next?

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

Sorry Washington, but it's a different purple team's turn to get hosed.

When all the dust settles, I'm not crazy enough to think anybody even tests Alabama this year and Clemson probably beats TCU. But the Frogs made it. They are in the playoff. The biggest feather in Gary Patterson's cap since the Rose Bowl.

Back to reality

Honestly, It's not too hard to fathom most of this scenario still happening. Clemson always stumbles to a nobody. So does the entire Pac-12. Ohio State winning out now might be the best case scenario for TCU, as gross as that is to say.

I honestly think TCU will be playing back in AT&T Stadium on Dec. 1 after what I saw today. I still think they drop one Big 12 game and no two-loss team is going to make the tournament since Georgia and Alabama will combine for one loss because somebody has to lose the SEC title game.

Ohio State likely gets in again because Michigan State is bad, Jim Harbaugh can't beat them and Penn State hasn't looked fierce yet either.

A two-loss TCU team could easily be matched up with the Pac-12 team that gets hosed because Clemson, Ohio State and two SEC teams draw better than them. TCU vs. Washington or Oregon in the Peach Bowl or TCU vs. "national champion" UCF in the Fiesta Bowl would still be an entertaining bowl game.

I'm still very excited about the potential for this team and season, but it's fun sometimes to sit back and wonder, "what could have been?"