TCU football has a wealth of uniform combinations, but the Horned Frogs have definitely had more success in some of them than in others. The Frogs have the ability to mix and match numerous different helmets, jerseys, and pants every season. Some of those combinations have coincided with extremely successful runs. Others are still utilized often despite the Frogs' tepid success in them. So let's break down which uniform combinations are most closely related to wins (and losses) for TCU. The purpose of this isn't to analyze which uniforms look best, but instead see what the Frogs usually wear when they win and when they lose. Uniforms don't win football games, but it's fun to see which are more associated with victory or defeat and give the especially superstitious fans one more thing to worry about. A quick note: only uniform combinations worn at least five times since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012 were eligible for the major picks. Combinations with fewer games are included among the honorable mentions. Also, for simplicity's sake, this post deals only with overall color combinations. If you want more detailed information about TCU's record in specific helmets (i.e. purple Frog skin vs. purple chrome) or specific jerseys (i.e. 2016 black vs. 2017 black [yes, there's a difference]), check out the full spreadsheet of uniform results.

Best Uniforms

AP Photo/LM Otero

White helmets, Purple jerseys, White pants Record: 5-1 (.833 pct) Average scoring margin: +28.83 Of the uniform combinations TCU has worn at least five times since 2012, this is by far the most successful, both in terms of winning percentage and average margin of victory. Every win the Frogs have recorded in this uniform set has been by 18 points or more. The results for this combination may be slightly lopsided since the Frogs wore it four times in 2014, their most successful year since joining the Big 12. Their most recent outing in this uniform was a 27-24 double-overtime loss to Texas Tech at home in 2016. However, after resting this combination for all of 2017, it would be surprising if it didn't make a single appearance this year. The only uniforms in which the Frogs have had comparable success are rarely used combinations, such as the gray alternates they wore against Stephen F. Austin in 2015. If Gary Patterson is as superstitious as he says, the White-Purple-White combo likely will be back in the rotation in 2018.

TCU's classic road uniform combination has proven to be its most successful. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) Associated Press

Purple helmets, white jerseys, white pants Record: 12-6 (.667 pct) Average scoring margin: +8.21 Although TCU's all-white uniform combination has almost become its default road uniform, its classic road combo is far more successful. The Frogs have won five of their past six games in this uniform, and all of those victories have been by double-digits. One of those victories actually came at home, in a white-out game against SMU in 2017. While the all-white uniforms may be a sharper look, there is no denying TCU's superior success with this combo.



TCU had better results in its black jerseys in 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP Photo/Eric Gay

Purple helmets, black jerseys, purple pants Record: 7-4 (.636 pct) Average scoring margin: +7.64 Heading into 2017, TCU actually had a losing record in this uniform combination. Then the Frogs reeled off four straight wins wearing these threads, including three victories by 23 points or more. This essentially became the Frogs' standard home uniform in 2017. They haven't worn purple jerseys since October 2016. But if they keep winning this much in this combination, Gary Patterson probably will be fine with that. Honorable mentions: Purple-Purple-Black (3-0, +25.00); Gray-Gray-White (1-0, +63.00); Purple-Gray-Purple (2-1, +24.00)

Worst Uniforms

The Frogs have not had good luck with this uniform combination. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Purple helmets, black jerseys, black pants Record: 2-5 (.286 pct) Average scoring margin: +2.71 This is one of only two TCU uniform combinations that has a losing record since 2012. The other is the all-black combo, which the Frogs have only worn once. The Frogs are usually competitive when wearing these uniforms. Three of their five losses have been by 3 points, including a double-overtime loss to Arkansas in 2016 and a last-minute defeat against top-10 Baylor in 2013. It's also worth noting that they recorded two major primetime wins in this combo: 41-20 vs. No. 7 Kansas State in 2014 and 40-10 vs. West Virginia in 2015. However, whether it's a triple-overtime loss at home to Texas Tech or a tough defeat against LSU, TCU generally has not had good fortune with these uniforms. Maybe that's why they've switched to using Purple-Black-Purple more often.



TCU has had mixed results in its all-white uniforms. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki