What uniforms are the best (and worst) for TCU football?
TCU football has a wealth of uniform combinations, but the Horned Frogs have definitely had more success in some of them than in others.
The Frogs have the ability to mix and match numerous different helmets, jerseys, and pants every season. Some of those combinations have coincided with extremely successful runs. Others are still utilized often despite the Frogs' tepid success in them. So let's break down which uniform combinations are most closely related to wins (and losses) for TCU.
The purpose of this isn't to analyze which uniforms look best, but instead see what the Frogs usually wear when they win and when they lose. Uniforms don't win football games, but it's fun to see which are more associated with victory or defeat and give the especially superstitious fans one more thing to worry about.
A quick note: only uniform combinations worn at least five times since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012 were eligible for the major picks. Combinations with fewer games are included among the honorable mentions. Also, for simplicity's sake, this post deals only with overall color combinations. If you want more detailed information about TCU's record in specific helmets (i.e. purple Frog skin vs. purple chrome) or specific jerseys (i.e. 2016 black vs. 2017 black [yes, there's a difference]), check out the full spreadsheet of uniform results.
Best Uniforms
White helmets, Purple jerseys, White pants
Record: 5-1 (.833 pct)
Average scoring margin: +28.83
Of the uniform combinations TCU has worn at least five times since 2012, this is by far the most successful, both in terms of winning percentage and average margin of victory. Every win the Frogs have recorded in this uniform set has been by 18 points or more.
The results for this combination may be slightly lopsided since the Frogs wore it four times in 2014, their most successful year since joining the Big 12. Their most recent outing in this uniform was a 27-24 double-overtime loss to Texas Tech at home in 2016.
However, after resting this combination for all of 2017, it would be surprising if it didn't make a single appearance this year. The only uniforms in which the Frogs have had comparable success are rarely used combinations, such as the gray alternates they wore against Stephen F. Austin in 2015. If Gary Patterson is as superstitious as he says, the White-Purple-White combo likely will be back in the rotation in 2018.
Purple helmets, white jerseys, white pants
Record: 12-6 (.667 pct)
Average scoring margin: +8.21
Although TCU's all-white uniform combination has almost become its default road uniform, its classic road combo is far more successful.
The Frogs have won five of their past six games in this uniform, and all of those victories have been by double-digits. One of those victories actually came at home, in a white-out game against SMU in 2017. While the all-white uniforms may be a sharper look, there is no denying TCU's superior success with this combo.
Purple helmets, black jerseys, purple pants
Record: 7-4 (.636 pct)
Average scoring margin: +7.64
Heading into 2017, TCU actually had a losing record in this uniform combination. Then the Frogs reeled off four straight wins wearing these threads, including three victories by 23 points or more.
This essentially became the Frogs' standard home uniform in 2017. They haven't worn purple jerseys since October 2016. But if they keep winning this much in this combination, Gary Patterson probably will be fine with that.
Honorable mentions: Purple-Purple-Black (3-0, +25.00); Gray-Gray-White (1-0, +63.00); Purple-Gray-Purple (2-1, +24.00)
Worst Uniforms
Purple helmets, black jerseys, black pants
Record: 2-5 (.286 pct)
Average scoring margin: +2.71
This is one of only two TCU uniform combinations that has a losing record since 2012. The other is the all-black combo, which the Frogs have only worn once.
The Frogs are usually competitive when wearing these uniforms. Three of their five losses have been by 3 points, including a double-overtime loss to Arkansas in 2016 and a last-minute defeat against top-10 Baylor in 2013. It's also worth noting that they recorded two major primetime wins in this combo: 41-20 vs. No. 7 Kansas State in 2014 and 40-10 vs. West Virginia in 2015.
However, whether it's a triple-overtime loss at home to Texas Tech or a tough defeat against LSU, TCU generally has not had good fortune with these uniforms. Maybe that's why they've switched to using Purple-Black-Purple more often.
All-White
Record: 7-6 (.538 pct)
Average scoring margin: +2.23
TCU fans have quietly complained about the Frogs' insistence on wearing all-white on the road for a few years, and the results seem to support those complaints.
These uniforms have the smallest average margin of victory of any combination the Frogs have worn at least five times since 2012. Uncomfortably close contests in the all-whites are extremely common, with seven of the 13 games being decided by single-digits.
TCU has managed to eke out a winning record in this combination, but the Frogs seemed to move away from it in 2017 in favor of their classic road colors (Purple-White-White). They went with all-white twice last season, compared to five games in Purple-White-White.
Honorable mentions: All-black (0-1, -6.00); Black-White-Black (1-1, -1.00)