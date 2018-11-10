Three straight touchdown drives late in the second quarter by West Virginia was too much for TCU to overcome Saturday.

The Frogs scored first against the No. 9 Mountaineers, but their 3-0 lead after the first quarter quickly vanished in the 47-10 loss.

TCU’s defense forced West Virginia’s high-powered offense to just three points on its first five drives, but once the Mountaineers started scoring, they wouldn’t be stopped.

West Virginia scored on a 33-yard run then the ensuing kickoff fell between the TCU returnmen and was recovered by the Mountaineers and just five plays later, what was a 3-3 game turned into a route.

Another touchdown to end the half then a safety on TCU’s first possession of the second half gave West Virginia great field position for its fourth touchdown drive to make it 33-3. TCU hasn’t scored 33 points since putting up 42 against SMU back on Sept. 8 so the game was well out of reach at that point.

TCU recovered a fumble on a punt return that set up its lone touchdown, a 28-yard pass from Michael Collins to Jalen Reagor.

The Frogs were able to tie West Virginia 2-2 in turnovers for the day as Lakendrick VanZandt recovered the muffed punt and Ridwan Issahaku picked off Will Grier in the second quarter.

That was the one blemish for Grier as he padded his Heisman campaign with three touchdowns and 343 yards. Collins threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, but didn’t turn the ball over. Reagor was his top target with 11 catches for 150 yards and the touchdown. No other receiver had more than two catches or 23 yards.

The Frogs combined for -7 rushing yards on the gain and that includes 19 from Darius Anderson on 11 carries. He had a long of six, which means his other 10 carries went for a total of 13 yards.

Garret Wallow, who had to start at safety, co-led the team with linebacker Arico Evans with 11 tackles. Jawuan Johnson had eight tackles, one for a loss.

TCU (4-6, 2-5 in the Big 12) must now win out to become bowl-eligible. They will face Baylor (5-5, 3-4) in Waco next Saturday with the game time still to be announced.