Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 13:16:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Walters talks TCU offer

Ouzuwcugttwfgtxv4ccv
St. Louis 2020 offensive tackle Mitchell Walters was offered by the Frogs this week.
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace.com
Publisher

TCU offered one of the biggest offensive linemen in the country earlier this week.Mitchell Walters stands at 6-8, 275 and the Frogs definitely noticed that size as they try to beef up the offensive...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}