TCU added a new commit Sunday in defensive end Jason Vaughn.

The 6-5, 225-pound defensive end from Miami Palmetto was at the win against Oklahoma State and loved his visit.

“I’m blessed to be apart of the family,” Vaughn said. “The hospitality, the culture, the people, the atmosphere, everything overall really. It was a no-brainer!”

Vaughn was still in town Sunday morning when he got the offer from Gary Patterson and he can’t wait to be utilized in the defensive mastermind’s system.

“Coach P actually is the one that offered me. Everyone was ecstatic about my commitment,” Vaughn said. “I see them using my speed and quickness skill set to get around the edge and create havoc in the backfield.”

Watching some of his film and that havoc is exactly what you see. Vaughn is usually blowing past the blocker in front of him and in the backfield for a sack or tackle for loss.

Vaughn has said he will be signing in December and enrolling in January. He is the 18th commitment for the 2019 class and third defensive end, an immediate area of need for the Frogs.