News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-11 14:31:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Ty Williams talks TCU

TCU has offered 2021 safety Ty Williams out of Muskogee, OK.
TCU has offered 2021 safety Ty Williams out of Muskogee, OK.
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace
Publisher

TCU offered 2021 playmaking safety Ty Williams this week.The Frogs have recruited Oklahoma well the last few years and this time went to Muskogee, OK, to offer the 6-1, 190-pound safety.Williams co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}