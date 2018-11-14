The Frogs signed a pair of players Wednesday on the first day high school basketball players could sign.

They officially inked four-star small forward Diane Smith and point guard Francisco Farabello to the future roster.

Smith is 6-7, 195 pounds and picked TCU over Alabama, Florida, Dayton, Miami, Iowa State, Kansas State, SMU, St. John’s and Xavier among his offers.

He had 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a junior for Choctawhatchee Senior high school in Fort Walton Beach, FL.

Farabello is a 6-1, 165-pound point guard is playing at NBA Global Academy in Australia, but represented Argentina in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship this summer.

At the event he averaged 25.5 minutes, 7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals in six games.

After the tournament he picked up offers from Davidson and Cincinnati. He visited Cincinnati and TCU in September before eventually picking the Frogs.

TCU still has a commitment from four-star shooting guard P.J. Fuller from Nevada, but he hasn’t signed yet.