Twitter Tuesday
That’s likely what’s going to happen. Keep a name that fans are familiar with and is a great recruiter.— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 29, 2018
💸💸💸💸💸💸— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 29, 2018
Weirdly comfortable until the 9th then sadness then excitedness then a deep, deep depression— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 29, 2018
Coker will be the best lineman in this class for TCU. Great talent and already at the size you need to compete at a high level.— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 29, 2018
He had Notary out there, and honestly they should’ve put in a position player that used to pitch that could at least just throw strikes. It was that or lose, and it seems like Schloss chose to lose— Pluto Brown (@chemicaltoylet) May 29, 2018