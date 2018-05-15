Twitter Tuesday
Baseball- Sam Demel— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 15, 2018
Basketball- Kenny Hustle
Football- Reggie Harrell
W Basketball- Sandora Irvin
I think they see this year as an aboration and come back— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 15, 2018
Linebacker depth. Great athletes can play in GP’s defense though— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 15, 2018
Add Garrett Wallow to the mix. Bet Summers and Wallow start week one— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 15, 2018
Angus McWilliam might be able to go early. Fisher if he can stay healthy.— PurpleMenace.com (@TCU_Rivals) May 15, 2018
Geoff can post as a fan on the message board, but no longer works for Purple Menace