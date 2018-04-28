The all-time tackler in TCU Horned Frog history will by joining his current teammate Joseph Noteboom in Los Angeles with the Rams. Howard was selected with pick 231 in the final round of the 2018 draft and will give the Rams a contributor on special teams as well as a player who could find a niche as a nickel linebacker in the NFL.
