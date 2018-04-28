Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-28 23:34:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Travin Howard drafted in seventh round by LA Rams

Dde7h25zrwjc4xwi8tcm
Geoffrey Craig • PurpleMenace.com
@geoffrey_craig
Staff Writer
Lecturer at TCU, TCU Alum, Sports Broadcasting Professional, Father, Husband

The all-time tackler in TCU Horned Frog history will by joining his current teammate Joseph Noteboom in Los Angeles with the Rams. Howard was selected with pick 231 in the final round of the 2018 draft and will give the Rams a contributor on special teams as well as a player who could find a niche as a nickel linebacker in the NFL.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}