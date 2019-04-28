TCU had three players drafted in this year’s NFL Draft, all on the defensive side of the ball. This is the third time in the last four years that TCU had three players drafted.

Defensive end L.J. Collier was selected Thursday night in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks with the 29th overall pick.

Collier is the 13th first-round draft pick in TCU history and the fifth under head coach Gary Patterson. Four of those first-round draft picks under Patterson have come in the last 10 years.

He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 when he had six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He had 82 tackles in his TCU career, including 20.5 for a loss with 14.5 sacks.

Collier joins former TCU teammate and center Joey Hunt with the Seahawks. Hunt is entering his fourth season with Seattle after being a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Fellow defensive end Ben Banogu was taken in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts with the 49th overall pick.

He joins fellow Horned Frog Derrick Kindred, set to enter his fourth NFL season, on the Colts. Banogu is the first Horned Frog drafted by Indianapolis since defensive end and first-round pick Jerry Hughes in 2010.

Banogu was first-team All-Big 12 each of his two seasons at TCU. He topped the Horned Frogs in 2018 with 18 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also had 57 tackles on the season and was snubbed of Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.

Banogu started all 27 games for the Horned Frogs the last two seasons. His 17 sacks put him ninth in school history.

Linebacker Ty Summers was selected Saturday by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round. Summers is the first Horned Frog drafted by the Packers since offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse in the fifth round in 2010.

Summers was All-Big 12 three times and had 319 tackles in his career for the second-best total in the 18-season tenure of head coach Gary Patterson.

He was a high school quarterback before his arrival at TCU. In addition to his 319 career stops, he totaled 23.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, including four in each of the last two seasons.