News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 15:50:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Thompson talks TCU offer

Spearman 2022 wide receiver Brenen Thompson picked up a TCU offer this week.
Spearman 2022 wide receiver Brenen Thompson picked up a TCU offer this week.
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace
Publisher

TCU has offered 2022 speedster Brenen Thompson.It’s obviously early in the process for the class of 2022, but Thompson is now up to six offers including Baylor, Nebraska and SMU to go with the Frog...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}