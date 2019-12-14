We're mere weeks away from another decade coming to a close, and what a decade it was for the TCU Horned Frogs on the gridiron. From kicking the decade off with an undefeated season and unprecedented Rose Bowl Championship to long-awaited Big 12 inclusion and being on the precipice of an inaugural College Football Playoff invite, the Frogs experienced their fair share of triumph. These performances were powered by now legendary names, but how can we begin to pick out the very best of the decade? Well, I did it, so check it out. QB: Trevone Boykin (2012-15) TCU fans witnessed two of the best QBs in school history this decade - certainly the two best in the modern era - and the decision between Andy Dalton and Trevone Boykin was not an easy one. Andy was and is a consummate leader and brought us a Rose Bowl championship for crying out loud. But the sheer talent Boykin brought to the table in his junior and senior seasons was unsurpassed and truly a sight to behold. Without Boykin, there is no CFP discussion in 2014. The guy generated Heisman buzz while captaining easily one of the three best teams in TCU history, and arguably the best and gave us so many great moments before his career came to an unceremonious end. Honorable Mention: Andy Dalton (2010)

RB: Aaron Green (2013-15) This was by far the position I agonized over most, as the school that gave us Ladainian Tomlinson continued to churn out star after star in the backfield throughout the 2010s. The three-headed monster of Ed Wesley, Matthew Tucker, and Waymon James started the decade strong, BJ Catalon made his mark, Kyle Hicks was an absolute beast and shockingly under-utilized (#GiveKyleTheDamnBall), and the thunder-and-lightning combo of Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua could easily be considered the best one-two punch in TCU history. Green, like Hicks, was a relatively rare feature back in a program that typically opts for a committee approach, and flashed his big play ability on multiple occasions. His 1,272 rushing yards in his senior year are seventh all-time for a single season, which played a pretty big role in that Alamo Bowl comeback against Oregon. You want moments? Aaron Green supplied them. Honorable Mention: Darius Anderson/Sewo Olonilua (2016-19) WR: Josh Docston (2013-15) Josh Docston is the best receiver in TCU history, full stop. The former walk-on was an excellent route runner and could high-point the ball like nobody's business. If the ball was thrown in Doc's direction, there was no question he was going to catch it - ah, fond memories. Who could forget the one-handed snag against Minnesota or him Mossing that K-State defender with a hand in his face? Doc topped 1,000-yards receiving in back-to-back seasons and is positioned firmly atop the TCU record books in a plethora of categories. Just ask Mark Cohen. Forget All-Decade, Doc is All-Time and it's not even close. We were lucky to see him in person. Honorable Mention: Kolby Listenbee (2012-15)

WR: Jalen Reagor (2017-19) My second WR spot goes to the only guy who had a chance of sniffing Doctson's GOAT crown. Alas, we're left thinking what might have been after criminal under-use in his junior season and, rightfully, foregoing his senior campaign. Reagor is an athletic freak, but y'all know that. He is solely responsible for getting TCU to a bowl game in 2018. If you want a moment, look no further than at Baylor in 2018. With great hands and blazing speed, he's sure to set the league on fire next year. Make us proud! Honorable Mention: Jimmy Young (2010) WR: Josh Boyce (2010-12) Another all-timer. Boyce ranks second in touchdown receptions, third in receiving yards, and fourth in total receptions in TCU history. Most will remember him for his big-play ability - the bomb in the Rose Bowl, the 94-yarder with a minute and a half left at West Virginia to force overtime. Personally, I'll always remember him for his game-winning two-point conversion against Boise State in 2011 - a game in which his also caught three TDs, including a 74-yarder. He was the Frogs' go-to guy as a junior and senior and a well-deserved mention in this list. Honorable Mention: Bart Johnson (2010)

WR: Jeremy Kerley (2010) Jeremy Kerley, clap, clap, clap, clap, clap. This guy was simply electric. Long before Jalen Reagor, this Hutto product was TCU's Swiss army knife in the late 2000s leading into this decade. Most will remember him as a return man, but he was lethal out of the slot and an excellent route runner. As a senior in 2010, he was a Paul Hornung Award finalist with All-American recognition. He didn't have the eye-popping stats of a Doctson or a Reagor, but Kerley was an ever-present weapon that could gash any team that didn't account for him. And for those keeping track, yes, all the best TCU WRs from the past decade have names that begin with J. Honorable Mention: KaVontae Turpin (2015-17) TE: Pro Wells (2019) I typically avoid current players in all-time lists like this, because their story isn't finished. But there's no question with this past season, Pro Wells left his mark on the decade. As the first consistently used TE at TCU since forever, Pro Wells proved himself to be a mismatch against virtually any secondary. Can't wait to see where he goes from here. Honorable Mention: Logan Brock (2010-11) LT: Marcus Cannon (2010) A member of that spectacular Rose Bowl offensive line, Cannon is still a fixture in the NFL and - along with Marshall Newhouse before him - set the stage for the slew of Horned Frog tackles in the NFL that would follow him. With excellent feet, great size and power, there's a reason for his success. Honorable Mention: Aviante Collins (2012-16)

LG: Austin Schlottmann (2014-17) At 6-6, 300 pounds, Schlottmann was an absolute beast in the interior. He anchored the best o-line in recent memory for TCU in 2017, leading the way for a run-first offense that earned the Frogs a spot in the Big 12 title game. He's still in the League, as he should be. Honorable Mention: Kyle Dooley (2010-11) C: Jake Kirkpatrick (2010) Stop me if you've heard this one before: former basketball player wins Rimington Award for nation's best college FOOTBALL center. That's what Jake did in that Rose Bowl season as the cornerstone of that great line. The Frogs have had a couple good centers this decade and Joey Hunt is still playing in the NFL, but when we're talking TCU careers this past decade, they don't get much better than Jake. Honorable Mention: Joey Hunt (2012-15) RG: Blaize Foltz (2010-12) Like so many on this list, Blaize came to TCU as an unproven commodity and built himself into the star he became. And if you follow him on social media, homeboy is still building himself. Geez. His best years came as a junior and senior, when he was first team All-Mountain West and second team All-Big 12. Honorable Mention: Patrick Morris (2013-17) RT: Halapoulivaati Vaitai (2012-15) Of all TCU's current NFL tackles, Big V stands out from the bunch along with Marcus Cannon. Just as Cannon was a major piece on the Rose Bowl O-line, Big V was crucial to the success of the Peach and Alamo Bowl teams - our last truly great offenses. He was second team all-Big 12 as a junior and senior. Honorable Mention: Joseph Noteboom (2014-17)

DE: Ben Banogu (2017-18) Wanna know how important bookend DEs Ben Banogu and LJ Collier were to TCU? Look no further than 2019 - particularly the first half of the season. Banogu was easily TCU's best pass-rushing DE since all-time great Jerry Hughes and his exploits earned him back-to-back first team All-Big 12 selections. If you wanna hear someone get fired up, ask Billy Wessels who the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year should have been in 2018. That year, Big Ben had 8.5 sacks (for the second year in a row), 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Honorable Mention: Josh Carraway (2012-16) DT: Ross Blacklock (2017-19) Whether he stays for his senior season or not, Blacklock certainly left his mark on the past decade. The dude is a physical specimen that can both clog running lanes and draw double teams as well as put significant pressure on opposing QBs. I don't have any problem saying he's TCU's most talented and physically gifted DT since the legendary Bob Lilly. He's going to be a staple in the League, but here's hoping he sticks around for one last ride. Honorable Mention: Corey Bethley (2017-19) DT: Chucky Hunter (2011-14) From the moment he stepped on campus, Chucky was a contributor on TCU's D-line and by the time he graduated in 2014, he had become a full-fledged star. The first word that comes to my mind is "motor". As a senior, he had three sacks and 9.5 TFLs. Honorable Mention: Davion Pierson (2012-15) DE: LJ Collier (2015-18) See Ben Banogu. Only while Ben was the pass rusher extraordinaire, LJ was a complete DE by his senior year, earning him a first-round selection in the NFL draft. He was PFF's highest graded edge rusher in the Big 12 that year, with six sacks and 11.5 TFLs. And if you're looking for a memorable moment, he had an interception at Oklahoma State in 2017. *Chef's kiss. Honorable Mention: Matt Boesen (2016-17)

LB: Paul Dawson (2012-14) It wouldn't be a TCU list without including a Gary Patterson LB who used to play any other position. A former WR, Dawson was a one-man wrecking crew by his senior year. During that Peach Bowl season, he totaled 140 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, and 5 sacks en route to being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. I can still see him housing that interception against OU in 2014 and mocking Ole Miss' landshark fin. Honorable Mention: Ty Summers (2015-18)

LB: Tank Carder (2010-11) Moment of the decade, nay, of the century? The Immaculate Deflection. I will go to my grave befuddled as to why Wisconsin chose to pass on that fateful two-point conversion attempt in the Rose Bowl, but pass they did and Tank was there. Between that play, his trademark appearance of entirely too many armbands and a cowboy collar, and his formative years in West Texas winning BMX championships and apparently tackling livestock by some accounts, Tank is truly a TCU treasure. There's a reason you still see No. 43 jerseys walking around on gamedays at The Carter. Tank always had a nose for the ball and will always have a place in our hearts. Honorable Mention: Travin Howard (2014-17)

CB: Jason Verrett (2011-13) Much like Josh Doctson, it's easy to include a player that is also the all-time greatest at their position in school history. The dreadlocked Verrett thought about quitting football after his debut game against Baylor in 2011, but thank God he didn't! Instead, he developed into a complete shutdown corner and could be an unquestioned NFL star if not for his consistent injuries. A two-time first team All-American, Verrett was the centerpiece of a vastly underrated 2013 defense - a year in which he held Eric Ward catchless and Odell Beckham to one. Honorable Mention: Kevin White (2011-14) CB: Jeff Gladney (2016-19) From the moment he ripped the ball away for a 94-yard interception return TD as a sophomore, Gladney was something truly special. Much like Verrett before him, Gladney frequently shut down his side of the field, matching up against more than a few marquee receivers. He's got a bright future ahead. Honorable Mention: Ranthony Texada (2014-17) SS: Sam Carter (2011-14) Having arrived on campus as a QB, Carter was another trademark Gary Patterson project and became an absolute master at diagnosing offenses. He was all over the field, with 175 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and 13 interceptions in his career - including a game winner against Texas on Thanksgiving in 2012, the Frogs' first of many wins over the 'Horns in the Big 12 era. You'll see Sam's smiling face in photos of the Frogs hoisting the Big 12 trophy in 2014, as he was one of few players to bridge the gap between two of the best teams in TCU history. Honorable Mention: Colin Jones (2010)