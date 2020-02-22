It took five minutes more than the Frogs hoped, but TCU knocked off No. 17 West Virginia at home Saturday.

TCU senior guard Desmond Bane appeared to hit the game-winning lay up with 0.9 seconds left in regulation, but an offensive foul called sent the game to overtime.

Ball doesn’t lie though and TCU pulled off the upset 67-60.

Once in the extra period it only seemed like one team wanted to be there. West Virginia had a huge mental lapse on its opening possession and took a shot clock violation. TCU took advantage of a second mistake as nobody felt like guarding Kevin Samuel as he hit a lay up with 28 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

Samuel had a monster game with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. He even hit five of six free throws. Samuel had just six points and three rebounds in the 32-point loss at West Virginia earlier this season.

The center’s six point in overtime led all players. Jaire Grayer hit a three-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period.

As a team, TCU hit just 6-of-18 three-pointers, but knocked down 13-of-16 free throws. Both teams had 35 rebounds, but TCU only had 11 in the first half and took over on the glass in the second half.



RJ Nembhard had 16 points, three rebounds and four assists. Desmond Bane had a career-high 10 assists to go with eight points and two blocks. He assisted the first three baskets of the game for the Frogs.

TCU (15-12, 6-8 in the Big 12) will look to keep its postseason hopes alive when it visits Iowa State (11-15, 4-9( at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Frogs have won five straight against the Cyclones saying back to 2017.