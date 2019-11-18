TCU used a big late-game run to pull away from Air Force to remain undefeated on the season.

The Frogs led by as much as 14 in the second half, but the Falcons pulled to within one with just 7:45 left to put pressure on TCU. A big bucket by RJ Nembhard stopped the Air Force rally and pushed TCU enough to eventually win 65-54.

Kevin Samuel made a bit of school history as he became the first Frog in 25 years (Kurt Thomas) to start a season with three straight double-doubles as he had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Nembhard also played well to contribute 15 points and five assists.

True freshman point guard Francisco Farabello had 11 points and five assists. Senior shooting guard Desmond Bane connected on just two shots from the field and had seven points to go with six rebounds and two assists.

TCU got a big lift early in the day Monday when the NCAA allowed Ohio State-transfer Jaedon LeDee immediate eligibility. He entered the game late in the first half and contributed four rebounds and a block. He’s expected to be an immediate impact on the glass.

TCU (3-0) finishes a four-game homestand at 7 p.m. Thursday when it hosts UC-Irvine (3-2). The Anteaters lost 69-53 at No. 23 Colorado on Monday.