TCU takes down Baylor
It wasn’t pretty, but ask anybody at TCU and they will tell you a win against Baylor is beautiful.
The Frogs kept their bowl hopes alive by knocking off the rival Bears 16-9 in Waco.
“The kids fought. I’m real proud of them,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “We did what we had to do and played good defense. That’s the formula.”
You’re not going to find a totally healthy team anywhere in the country at this stage of the season, but what TCU did Saturday is almost unfathomable. They got back senior linebacker/defensive end Ty Summers for just a handful of plays before he left injured again, likely for the season. On offense they lost Darius Anderson, Sewo Olonilua and second-string quarterback Michael Collins, all likely for next week’s regular season finale as well.
“We’re down about 40 guys,” Patterson said. “That’s half of our scholarship guys.”
This means that from the opening day roster, TCU will be without five key starters on offense and four on defense. This season is the epitome of “next man up.”
“We’ve only got one game left,” Patterson said. “We found a way to win the game and we’ve got just one game left.”
Thankfully one player that hasn’t appeared to be hampered at all by injuries is sophomore wide receiver Jalen Reagor. He scored both of TCU’s touchdowns, first on a sure-fire Sportscenter top-10 play on a screen pass and then on a reverse hand-off on a fourth-down play.
The screen pass goes in the books as a 65-yard screen pass for Grayson Muehlstein’s first career touchdown pass in his fifth year with the program, but it was so much more. He made about the entire Baylor defense miss before diving into the end zone.
“It was a missile screen and that’s supposed to go back inside, but the way I saw it I knew I had to make something happen,” Reagor said. “I just broke a few tackles and I saw a lot of green.”
Jalen Reagor is a cheat code 😳— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 17, 2018
The @tcufootball WR takes the screen 65-yds to the house! pic.twitter.com/AP4mJYKmTf
Reagor also scored from 37 yards out after a pitch from Emari Demercado out of the “wild frog” package on fourth and inches.
“I knew I was going to get the first down,” Reagor said. “I was going to have to beat a defense end or a safety to the spot and I’m pretty fast.”
Demercado had a really nice game with 60 yards on 15 carries after Anderson left with nine carries and 49 yards. Olonilua had just four carries.
While Reagor carried the offense, it was senior defensive end Ben Banogu that carried the defense. The future NFL edge rusher had a career high 10 tackles, four for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
“I was just trying to make any play to help my team win,” Banogu said. “As a senior and as a leader, it’s my job to go out and do what I need to do to help the team win.
He led the defense which had four sacks, one each from Jawuan Johnson, Summers and Ridwan Issahaku to go with Banogu’s, and forced three turnovers. Markell Simmons recovered the loose ball Banogu jarred loose on the game’s second play and Corey Bethley scooped up a botched hand-off by Baylor deep in TCU territory.
True freshman Trevon Moehrig-Woodard continued his stellar campaign with his first interception of the season and Jeff Gladney broke up a pair of passes, both of which were nearly picked.
This was back to a typical TCU defensive performance as it limited Baylor to just 303 yards of offense, most of which came from quarterback Charlie Brewer’s 163 passing and 54 rushing yards. That’s more rushing than you’d like to see from the quarterback, but if the lone touchdown you allow in a Big 12 game comes from the quarterback’s legs, the defense had a stellar day.
“I really like Matt Rhule. He’s a class act,” Patterson said. “I like the way the kids act. I think he’s one of the good guys in college football.”
TCU (5-6, 3-5 in Big 12) play will try to become bowl-eligible when it hosts Oklahoma State (5-5, 2-5) at 6 or 7 p.m. Saturday for senior night.