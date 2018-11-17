It wasn’t pretty, but ask anybody at TCU and they will tell you a win against Baylor is beautiful.

The Frogs kept their bowl hopes alive by knocking off the rival Bears 16-9 in Waco.

“The kids fought. I’m real proud of them,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “We did what we had to do and played good defense. That’s the formula.”

You’re not going to find a totally healthy team anywhere in the country at this stage of the season, but what TCU did Saturday is almost unfathomable. They got back senior linebacker/defensive end Ty Summers for just a handful of plays before he left injured again, likely for the season. On offense they lost Darius Anderson, Sewo Olonilua and second-string quarterback Michael Collins, all likely for next week’s regular season finale as well.

“We’re down about 40 guys,” Patterson said. “That’s half of our scholarship guys.”

This means that from the opening day roster, TCU will be without five key starters on offense and four on defense. This season is the epitome of “next man up.”

“We’ve only got one game left,” Patterson said. “We found a way to win the game and we’ve got just one game left.”

Thankfully one player that hasn’t appeared to be hampered at all by injuries is sophomore wide receiver Jalen Reagor. He scored both of TCU’s touchdowns, first on a sure-fire Sportscenter top-10 play on a screen pass and then on a reverse hand-off on a fourth-down play.

The screen pass goes in the books as a 65-yard screen pass for Grayson Muehlstein’s first career touchdown pass in his fifth year with the program, but it was so much more. He made about the entire Baylor defense miss before diving into the end zone.

“It was a missile screen and that’s supposed to go back inside, but the way I saw it I knew I had to make something happen,” Reagor said. “I just broke a few tackles and I saw a lot of green.”