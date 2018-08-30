TCU opens the 2018 season at home against Southern on Saturday, offering everyone their first real look at the Horned Frogs' new-look roster.

Gary Patterson's team is replacing most of its offense from 2017, as well as some key pieces on defense. The Jaguars represent the first opportunity for the Frogs to test out some of their new starters. While "paycheck games" against FCS opponents can sometimes be dull affairs, there is a certain level of intrigue this week as TCU sets out to answer some major questions.

Here are three key things to watch when the Frogs take on the Jaguars.

How does Shawn Robinson handle the spotlight?

The sophomore quarterback earned the starting job in preseason practice, and Patterson has praised his growth over the offseason. But it's impossible to know how he will do in a live game situation.

Robinson's athleticism and arm strength are unquestioned. He can escape pressure and create plays with his legs, and he can make throws other quarterbacks just can't. But in his only collegiate start so far, against Texas Tech in 2017, he struggled with ball security and completed less than half of his passes.

With another offseason of experience under co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sonny Cumbie, it's reasonable to think Robinson has made progress. It's just a matter of how much. Against Southern, he has to demonstrate better decision-making as a passer and better ball security as a runner. If he does those things well, TCU should have no trouble moving the ball, and it will bode well for the Frogs' offense as the season moves forward.

Stopping the run without Ross Blacklock

The TCU defense suffered a significant blow when Blacklock was lost for the season because of an Achilles injury. He was the anchor of a dominant run defense in 2017, and he leaves a major void to fill.

Terrell Cooper steps into Blacklock's starting spot at defensive tackle. Joseph Broadnax will likely feature in the rotation as well, and Ty Summers appears ready to take significant snaps at defensive end. Those linemen will have to stand strong against the run against Southern without Blacklock consuming multiple blockers, because that's what they will have to do all year.

Making the quarterback uncomfortable

Picture a dominant performance by the TCU defense in recent years. Whichever game comes to mind, chances are it included a lot of sacks and pressures on the opposing quarterback. That's what TCU does when it feasts on opposing offenses, and that's what the Frogs will try to do against Southern.

The Jaguars named John Lampley as their starting quarterback this week. He'll try to avoid being taken down by TCU defensive end Ben Banogu, the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Without Blacklock or former Frog Mat Boesen to draw attention away from Banogu, he'll need other linemen like Summers, Corey Bethley, and L.J. Collier to pick up some of the pas rushing responsibilities. As long as the Frogs can put stress on opposing quarterbacks, the essence of their defense will remain intact.







