TCU has appeared to have rounded out its coaching staff with two familiar names to the Frog family and one brand new member.

It has been speculated for weeks that former TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham was returning to the staff and reports from 247 confirm this reunion.

Meacham helped guide the best offense in TCU history in 2014 and 2015 before leaving for a similar role at Kansas. He was expected to coach in the XFL this season, but instead will come to Fort Worth. He will likely once again be co-OC with Sonny Cumbie.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson will also add one of his best friends in former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill. While at Virginia Tech last season, Kill served as assistant to head coach Justin Fuente, who is a former TCU offensive coordinator.

Bryan Applewhite joins the staff after being the running backs coach at Colorado State. He will have big shoes to fill as he replaces longtime TCU assistant Curtis Luper, who is now at Missouri.

These are all reported hires and nothing official from TCU at this time.