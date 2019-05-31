Still plenty of questions to be answered and fall camp will be important, especially in deciding the starting quarterback, but this gives us an idea how things stand.

We’re still 91 days away from the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m. Aug. 31, but we now have a bit of a clearer look at how the team may line up in that game.

OR at quarterback

All four Frogs on this depth chart have gotten the OR distinction, meaning there is no clear starter yet. Alex Delton has the most experience, but none with TCU. Michael Collins has the most experience with TCU, but missed the spring due to injury. Justin Rogers was the most-highly touted of these players in high school, but has only played three snaps in a live game as he recovers from a knee injury. Max Duggan appears to have plenty of upside, but is still a true freshman.

You can find ORs and BUTs on all of these guys. If I had to guess, Rogers is the guy. BUT Delton wouldn’t come here to waste his last year of eligibility riding the bench. I think these are the two we see the most this season.

Running back status

Looking at this position could be a head-scratcher. It’s safe to assume this update doesn’t reflect Sewo Olonilua’s status with the team after his recent arrest. I still think he gets a minor punishment and will be a major factor this fall. Darius Anderson is electric when healthy, but didn’t play at all this spring and could be why he’s listed as the third back. Emari Demercado is a grinder. He may not be as explosive as the other two, but he just puts in work. He earned a high spot on this depth chart by the way he finished the season so expect all three to be important this season.

Ross Blacklock returns

The big defensive tackle looked like he was on his way to being one of the 11 defensive linemen that were taken in the first round of this year’s NFL draft before blowing out an Achilles in fall camp. Seeing his name at the top of the depth chart should give Frog fans confidence that he will return to that status soon enough.

Shameik Blackshear listed as starter

If there’s one position you never have to worry about in the Gary Patterson era is defensive end. He churns out NFL-caliber players year after year on the ends. This year he probably has the least returning players at that spot so Blackshear is a grad-transfer from South Carolina and is poised to slide into a starting spot. Brandon Bowen may never have the health to start so getting Blackshear’s experience in right away is key for what is likely to be the best defense in the Big 12 yet again.

Steady offensive line

This offensive line has to be the most experienced in the conference. The Frogs bring back all of their starters and Lucas Niang might be a first-round pick this year. The one change made is at center. Sophomore center Coy McMillon is listed as the starter over last year’s starter Kellton Hollins. Patterson raved about McMillon this spring so we could see a changing of the guard,…er center, there.