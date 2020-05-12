In case you somehow missed it, TCU landed its first five-star player in the history of its program Monday with Zachary Evans.

With the five-star running back, the Frogs have given a much-maligned offense a burst of life and a new weapon for the new offensive coaching staff to play with. By the way, kuddos to TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. He’s on the job for just five months and has a five-star player at his position.

This is obviously a historic-height recruiting ranking-wise for the program, but not a moment we should be too surprised by.

TCU had a 5-6 record in 2004. The 2005 recruiting class featured the program’s fifth ever four-star in Marvin White and the highest recruiting rank the program had achieved in the Rivals era. Sure it was “just” No. 54, but the steady increase in that ranking began after a losing season.

Also in that 2005 class were some incredibly under-rated two-stars that helped prove just how good of a talent evaluator and groomer Gary Patterson is. Joseph Turner, Rafael Priest, Nick Sanders and Aaron Brown were all two stars that turned in great careers for TCU and some NFL time for Brown and Priest.

TCU had a 4-8 record in 2013. TCU was still able to pull four-star running back Shaun Nixon away from Texas A&M to be the highest-rated member of this class. But this class featured future NFL linebackers Ty Summers and Travin Howard, both as two-star recruits by the way. Austin Schlottmann was also in that class and he’s a starting offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos now. DeSoto teammates Nick Orr and Des White had really nice TCU careers and so did Ridwan Issahaku. Heck, Grayson Muehlstein was undefeated at quarterback for the Frogs.