TCU recruiting seems to be at its best after down seasons
In case you somehow missed it, TCU landed its first five-star player in the history of its program Monday with Zachary Evans.
With the five-star running back, the Frogs have given a much-maligned offense a burst of life and a new weapon for the new offensive coaching staff to play with. By the way, kuddos to TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. He’s on the job for just five months and has a five-star player at his position.
This is obviously a historic-height recruiting ranking-wise for the program, but not a moment we should be too surprised by.
TCU had a 5-6 record in 2004. The 2005 recruiting class featured the program’s fifth ever four-star in Marvin White and the highest recruiting rank the program had achieved in the Rivals era. Sure it was “just” No. 54, but the steady increase in that ranking began after a losing season.
Also in that 2005 class were some incredibly under-rated two-stars that helped prove just how good of a talent evaluator and groomer Gary Patterson is. Joseph Turner, Rafael Priest, Nick Sanders and Aaron Brown were all two stars that turned in great careers for TCU and some NFL time for Brown and Priest.
TCU had a 4-8 record in 2013. TCU was still able to pull four-star running back Shaun Nixon away from Texas A&M to be the highest-rated member of this class. But this class featured future NFL linebackers Ty Summers and Travin Howard, both as two-star recruits by the way. Austin Schlottmann was also in that class and he’s a starting offensive lineman for the Denver Broncos now. DeSoto teammates Nick Orr and Des White had really nice TCU careers and so did Ridwan Issahaku. Heck, Grayson Muehlstein was undefeated at quarterback for the Frogs.
As we all know, TCU went 5-7 in 2019. So naturally Patterson pulls his first ever five-star. This class is only “ranked” No. 32 because it only had 19 members. This is a incredibly young team so just a few meaningful additions is what it needs.
Evans is meaningful. The six four-stars in this class should also be meaningful. Jaquaze Sorrells and Patrick Jenkins should both contend for playing time right away at defensive tackle. Quentin Johnston joins a wide receiver room where if he can catch the ball he can play. TCU has 11 offensive linemen in the NFL right now, I’d say the odds are good that Garrett Hayes makes it to the next level. The Frogs have two of the best safeties in the country returning, but Bud Clark and Keontae Jenkins add much-needed depth and talent to a defensive back group that is already elite.
In the last six classes, the Frogs have had, on average, the 30th best group in the country. We’re at an all-time high in the talent TCU is bringing in, but don’t forget Patterson and company can put anybody with a five-star heart in the NFL.