TCU opened it’s season with a win, but it definitely wasn’t pretty.

The Frogs fumbled seven times and dropped a couple of sure-fire touchdowns, but they were still able to do enough with revolving quarterbacks to escape with a 39-7 win against Arkansas- Pine Bluff.

The biggest question coming into the season for the Frogs was about the quarterback. TCU started the veteran Alex Delton, but rotated with true freshman Max Duggan throughout the game usually each getting two drives at a time.

Delton finished with 10 completions on 22 attempts for 119 yards and seven carries for 67 yards. He had a 54-yard run for his most electric play and had a pair of touchdowns dropped by wide outs.

Duggan completed 16 of 23 passes for 165 yards and a 37-yard touchdown to Jalen Reagor. He also had a one-yard rushing score that saw him roll to his left after being denied at the goal line on a first attempt.

Another position battle the Frogs had during fall camp was for kicker. Jonathan Song may have ended that debate by connecting on all five of his field goal attempts from 24, 36, 19, 34 and 38 yards. Griffin Kell hit a 35-yarder on his only attempt with 6:46 left to end the scoring.

Despite the sloppy performance by the offense, the defense lived up to its standards by allowing just 218 yards and the lone touchdown it allowed came on a short field two plays after a muffed punt by the Frogs.

Garret Wallow proved he can anchor the defense with 13 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and a sack. Ochaun Mathis lived up to his hype of the offseason with seven tackles, 2.5 for loss. Ross Blacklock made his return after missing all last season with a torn Achilles and had a sack.

True freshman cornerback Keeyon Stewart made the start opposite Jeff Gladney when it was announced shortly before the game that Julius Lewis wouldn’t play. Stewart deflected a pass that was intercepted by Ar’Darius Washington. Trevon Moehrig also picked off a pass and had a lengthy return.



Darwin Barlow scored with :49 left in the game from eight yards out.

TCU (1-0) will travel to Purdue (0-1) for a 6:30 p.m. game Sept. 15. The Boilermakers host Vanderbilt while the Frogs have a bye week next week.