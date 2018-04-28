TCU picks up a commit from a very good defensive tackle from Ohio. As a sophomore in high school, Johnson racked up 52 tackles, including 19.5 for loss. He followed that up with 48 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss last season. Karter has also racked up 4.5 sacks and five forced fumbles over the past two seasons. Johnson is the first defensive lineman to join #CarterBoys19.