Alex Robinson was two and a half years old. JD Miller was 13 months old. Desmond Bane was five months from being born.

Those three players just helped TCU get its first road win against a top-25 team since Jan. 19, 1998 as the Frogs played their most complete game of the season in a 92-83 win against No. 17 Iowa State.

Five minutes into the game, this didn’t feel like it would be possible. The Frogs trailed 13-4 and Jamie Dixon drew a technical foul for what seemed like just coaching his team.

Dixon took a time out and whatever he said there was appreciated way more by his players than the refs as the Frogs went on a 22-2 run and led by as much 14 in the first half.

TCU led by as much as 19 with eight minutes left in the second half. Iowa State started to press and got its deficit to single digits with 3:28 left in the game, but the Frogs were able to hang on.

Bane, Robinson and Miller were held to just two points combined in the first half, but it was Kouat Noi and Kendric Davis that carried the torch for the Frogs in the first half. Noi had 15 and Davis had 10, including multiple circus shots that found a way in for the true freshman. Davis continued his torrid stretch in the second half as he finished with a team-high 22 points, a new career high.

Bane and Robinson woke up in the second half as the combined for 32 points and shot a combined 12-15. Kevin Samuel was a monster in the paint as he had seven rebounds, five blocks and six points.

This was the most points Iowa State has allowed at home all season and the Cyclones turned the ball over 15 times. Iowa State allowed just 66 points per game coming into today.

TCU (17-6, 5-5 in the Big 12) likely needs four more wins to sure up a NCAA tournament bid as this is an impressive resume builder. That resume can get deeper if the Frogs can knock off No. 13 Kansas (18-6, 7-4) at 8 p.m. Monday as part of ESPN’s Big Monday event.