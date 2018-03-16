TCU had to wait 20 years to return to the dance and it will have to wait even longer to get its next NCAA tournament win.
The 6-seeded Frogs made just three three-pointers, zero in the second half, as they were bounced by 11-seeded Syracuse 57-52.
TCU hadn’t made the NCAA tournament since 1998 and still haven’t won a NCAA tournament game since 1987. Jamie Dixon, now TCU’s head coach, scored 11 points and had four rebounds in the Frogs’ last NCAA tournament win, 76-60 versus Marshall 31 years ago.
Dixon had won five straight games against Syracuse while a coach at Pittsburgh, but his TCU team couldn’t do enough damage against the famous zone defense headed by Jim Boeheim.
The best way to break the zone would have been for TCU to knock down three-pointers, normally a strength of the team. Desmond Bane hit his first and then Kouat Noi hit a pair, all in the first eight minutes, then TCU missed its final 13 three-point attempts.
The Frogs’ lone highlight came at the end of the half in a quick turn of events that saw Bane block an alley-oop attempt, get the ball to Alex Robinson, who then threw the ball three-quarters court to Kenrich Williams who was able to lay it in and give TCU a 28-27 lead at halftime.
TCU out here stopping alley-oops and then showing you how they're really done. pic.twitter.com/sujqEMjuoG— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2018
Williams played his final game as a Frog and finished with team highs in points (14) and rebounds (eight). Vladimir Brodziansky also suited up for TCU for the final time and he connected on five-of-seven shots to score 13 points to go with four rebounds and two blocks, leaving him one shy of the school record for career blocks.
TCU loses those key seniors, but return Noi, Bane and Robinson among the starters of this tournament team and they will be joined by a healthy Jaylen Fisher and RJ Nembhard next season. Along with them, new players like 6-11 Yuat Alok, 6-11 Kevin Samuel and 6-10 Angus McWilliam will add size to the team that can normally score with any team in the country.