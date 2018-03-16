TCU had to wait 20 years to return to the dance and it will have to wait even longer to get its next NCAA tournament win.

The 6-seeded Frogs made just three three-pointers, zero in the second half, as they were bounced by 11-seeded Syracuse 57-52.

TCU hadn’t made the NCAA tournament since 1998 and still haven’t won a NCAA tournament game since 1987. Jamie Dixon, now TCU’s head coach, scored 11 points and had four rebounds in the Frogs’ last NCAA tournament win, 76-60 versus Marshall 31 years ago.

Dixon had won five straight games against Syracuse while a coach at Pittsburgh, but his TCU team couldn’t do enough damage against the famous zone defense headed by Jim Boeheim.

The best way to break the zone would have been for TCU to knock down three-pointers, normally a strength of the team. Desmond Bane hit his first and then Kouat Noi hit a pair, all in the first eight minutes, then TCU missed its final 13 three-point attempts.

The Frogs’ lone highlight came at the end of the half in a quick turn of events that saw Bane block an alley-oop attempt, get the ball to Alex Robinson, who then threw the ball three-quarters court to Kenrich Williams who was able to lay it in and give TCU a 28-27 lead at halftime.