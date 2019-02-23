It’s safe to say TCU missed Kouat Noi.

The junior forward missed the last two games, both losses, with a rolled ankle and he returned to lead all players with 20 points and 13 rebounds in TCU’s 75-72 win against No. 19 Iowa State.

"That was a great win for us. They are a ranked team. A really good team," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "We found a way against a really good team."

Noi was just happy to be back out there with his teammates.

“It felt great to be out there,” Noi said. “I couldn’t wait to be back out there.”

JD Miller had an exceptional game too with 17 points and nine rebounds. Desmond Bane finished with 16 points and five rebounds and reiterated how important having Noi back out there was.

“He adds another element to us,” Bane said. “It’s not just on offense, he helps on defense too.”

The Aussie had 10 rebounds less than 15 minutes into the game and he scored eight straight Frog points late in the second half to retake the lead. TCU had a 10-point lead late in the first half, but Iowa State took the lead with 10:01 left off the Cyclones’ first three-pointer of the game.

Noi hit two three-pointers and two free throws to give TCU a 67-62 lead with 5:12 left. Iowa State battled back to tie it up at 68 with 2:28 left, but a Desmond Bane three-pointer gave TCU the lead for good.

“We had to get some momentum,” Noi said. “I hit some three’s then Bane hit one and we just got going.”

Iowa State had a three-point attempt with 0.4 seconds left, but it missed and TCU got a huge win. The Cyclones hit just 2-20 three-pointers and missed their first 10.

"We wanted to guard the three and limit them to five and we did that," Dixon said. "I think you need some luck too. They missed some open ones. I think we guarded well on the perimeter."

The Frogs had lost three straight, two at home, before getting this much-needed win.

“We haven’t had a feeling like this in a while, but that’s just how this league goes,” Bane said. “Everybody in this league is tough.”

TCU (18-9, 6-8 in Big 12) likely needs two wins to make the NCAA Tournament. They get a winnable game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at West Virginia (10-16, 2-11).

"We need every game," Dixon said. "Everybody is battling. I know it's new for TCU, but the tournament is what I expect of us and where I expect us to be."