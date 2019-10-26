It’s been a weird year for TCU football.

A rare loss to SMU (doesn’t seem that bad of a loss now that the Mustangs are 8-0), blow outs against Purdue and Kansas and overall lackluster losses to Iowa State and Kansas State left people not knowing what to expect against Texas.

What happened was the Frogs got their swagger back.

TCU forced Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger into a career-high four interceptions and Frog true freshman signal caller Max Duggan proved he has a bright future ahead of him as he led his team to a 37-27 win against No. 15 Texas.

Duggan is, and rightfully so, going to get much of the praise for this win. He was 19-27 for 273 yards and two touchdowns through the air and led the team with 72 rushing yards and the game-sealing score with 1:59 left. He was phenomenal.

In the first half, Duggan was 10-15 for 92 yards and a touchdown. Continuing the offense’s trend of slow starts. In the second half he was 9-12 for 181 yards and a 44-yard touchdown to Jalen Reagor. He also connected with Taye Barber for gaines of 36 and 51 yards as the offense continues to improve as the quarterback does and as Barber gets healthier. That opened the door for Reagor to have his big day and become the threat the whole college football world knows him to be.

But what really was huge Saturday was the defense. Ehlinger had never thrown three interceptions in a game. He threw four versus TCU. TCU coach Gary Patterson said he threw complicated blitzes at him to keep him guessing and it worked.

Garret Wallow had his first career interception and once again led the team with nine tackles and two quarterback hurries. Trevon Moehrig got an interception as he lurked on the sideline thinking Ehlinger was trying to throw the ball away. Ar’Darius Washington came into the game and on his first play picked off a pass, his third of the season. Innis Gaines sealed the game with his pick in the final minute.

This was the Gary Patterson defense we expected this year and are used to season in and season out. Jeff Gladney hasn’t had as great a season as we thought and was shaky at times today, but he had eight tackles and three pass break ups (two in the end zone) and drew an offensive pass interference in the end zone, to force Texas into a field goal attempt instead of a touchdown early in the game.

The defensive line is still struggling, but exotic blitzes featuring a lot of Gaines and Wallow enabled a bit more pressure on Ehlinger. Corey Bethley got the only sack, but Ross Blacklock got in the backfield for a tackle for loss and Terrell Cooper got a hurry.

If this defense continues to play like it did today and Duggan keeps improving, consider this season turned around and TCU should be going bowling once again.

TCU (4-3, 2-2 in Big 12) looks to get one win away from bowl eligibility when it visits Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.