TCU played the inaugural game at Dickies Arena and battled back from a big deficit, but came up short against USC.

The Frogs trailed by 14 at halftime and by as much as 18 in the second half before rallying to tie the game with eight seconds left. The Trojans were able to hit the game-winner with 0.2 seconds left to win 80-78

"We showed heart. Determination. We battled back and not always with the best execution and decisions," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "Our first half wasn’t good defensively. I couldn’t believe how bad we were."

TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane fouled out in the second half and had to watch the final minutes of the comeback from the bench.

"I feel like that's something we've shown so far," Bane said. "Happy we fought the way we did, but unfortunately we came up short."

The Frogs made their last run as Diante Smith got a steal and fed Dennis for a dunk with 47 seconds left to pull within four.

TCU then was forced to foul and USC missed the front end of the one-and-one, but the Frogs couldn’t convert with the free chance. The exact thing happened on the ensuing possession as the Trojans missed another free throw and RJ Nembhard was blocked.

That time the ball went out of bounds and Edric Dennis hit two free throws with 18.7 seconds left to pull within two.

USC missed its third and fourth in a row giving TCU a chance to win. Kevin Samuel laid the ball in with eight seconds left to tied it at 78 while drawing a foul. He missed the potential go-ahead free throw, which allowed the Trojans to hit the game-winner with 0.2 seconds left.

"You feel for him," Dixon said on Samuel's missed free throw. "He's been working at those and making them in practice, just not seeing it in the game. But that's not the reason why we lost."

"I'm proud of the way we fought back," Bane said. "With a young team, a new team, I knew we were going to hit adversity at some point. It came a little earlier than I wanted, but we will get better."

The second half rally was sparked by new faces Dennis and Francisco Farabello. The duo combined to miss all three of their shots in the first half, but Farabello splashed a pair of three-pointers and Dennis went on a 5-0 run on his own to cut the deficit to three with 9:39 left.

The stats were all pretty even in the first half except one. USC was 8-of-10 from the free throw line while the Frogs didn’t get to take a shot from the charity stripe until Jaedon LeDee hit a pair with 15:44 left in the game.

Another factor in the big deficit early was TCU starting just 11-21 from the paint. The Frogs finished 18 of 33 from inside.

Samuel nearly had a double-double in the first half with 12 points and eight rebounds. He finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go with two steals and two blocks.

TCU (6-2) returns to Schollmaier Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday to face Winthrop (4-4).