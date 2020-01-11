For the first time since the 1997-98 season, TCU is 3-0 in conference play.

The Frogs held Oklahoma State’s leading scorer to 0 points and shut down the rest of the Cowboys as they won 52-40.

"Our defense was really good. We wanted to limit threes and they got just two," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "Game plan wise we did a good job. The nine guys were really good defensively."

Lindy Waters hadn’t been held scoreless since his freshman year for the Cowboys, but went 0-for-8 from the floor and didn’t score.

"We emphasized making him dribble," Dixon said. "He's a good three-point shooter, but he likes to get in the lane."

Desmond Bane had almost the exact opposite day as he had 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three. He added nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Bane became the ninth player in school history to reach 1500 points.

"It's huge," Bane said on his milestone. "I thank my coaches and teammates. I've played with some great players in my time here."

Francisco Farabello had a big game with 10 points on six shots to go with six rebounds and three assists.

Oklahoma State shot just 2-for-19 from the three-point line while TCU was 8-of-25. TCU got to the free throw line 16 times, making 12, while OSU only got their eight times, making six.

"We knew before the game the three-pointer is really important to them," Farabello said. "Last game they hit just one and we wanted to hold them to less than five."

TCU (12-3, 3-0 in the Big 12) hasn’t played a team with a Big 12 win yet, Iowa State, Kansas State and OSU are a combined 0-7. That will change when the Frogs visit No. 17 West Virginia (12-2, 1-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"I know this team is built for it," Bane said. "It's a blessing to be 3-0, but we're trying to be 4-0."