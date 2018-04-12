“We are excited and fortunate to have Scott and his family join the TCU family. With his success as a student-athlete, as an assistant coach and as a head coach, Scott embodies everything we aspire our players to be and will be a terrific fit for our program.” - Jamie Dixon, TCU head coach

When Scott Cross was let go by the University of Texas at Arlington back on March 26th the college basketball world was shocked. Those that knew of how coach Cross had transformed that program over his 12 years knew he gotten a raw deal from the new administration in Arlington. Everyone around college basketball knew he wouldn't be unemployed for long and it turns out they were right. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon announced the hiring of Cross earlier this evening.

The numbers speak for themselves for Cross. He is also a lifelong DFW resident and has many ties to the high school coaches in the area. Cross is a two-time Coach of the Year winner (Southland and Sun Belt) and guided his alma mater to postseason appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 2008 and the NIT in 2012 and 2017. Under Cross, UTA reached heights never before seen in Arlington.

Known as a tireless worker and an excellent recruiter, Cross will make an excellent addition to the rising program at TCU. He will fill the void left by David Patrick, who left TCU after the 2018 season for a head coaching position at UC Riverside. Cross has 19 former players that have gone on to play professional basketball in his 20 years as an assistant or head coach at UTA.

"TCU basketball is about to forget all about elevators and escalators. It's all about 'The Stairs'. Coach Cross is a terrific hire for Jamie Dixon and the entire program. He brings passion, energy and most of all, toughness to the basketball court." - Josh Sours, lead play-by-play broadcaster and video producer for UT-Arlington athletics.