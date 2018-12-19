TCU signed a total of 22 players to its 2019 signing class Wednesday, a group that ranks No. 29 in the nation.

It's the highest team ranking for TCU in the Rivals rankings since 2016 when the Frogs were No. 20 and just the third time in the Gary Patterson era that the Frogs have been inside the top-30.

This is the third time in the last four years TCU has signed at least four four-star players. Those highest-touted players are quarterback Max Duggan and three defensive linemen in Adam Plant, Karter Johnson and Colt Ellison.

The class still includes a pair of four-star commits that are yet to sign in Newton athletes Tamauzia Brown and Darwin Barlow, who can still sign into the spring semester.

Here's a look at who the Frogs added to their roster and what the TCU coaches say about them.

Quarterback

Max Duggan -- Lewis Central, IA

“Max is an accurate passer with quick feet and a quicker release to go along with the football smarts of a coach's son,” TCU co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Sunny Cumbie said.

Runningback

Daimarqua Foster -- Wichita Falls, TX

"Daimarqua is an excellent blend of speed and power. He can make you miss and run through contact,” TCU co-offensive coordinator and running back coach Curtis Luper said.

Wide Receiver

Blair Conwright -- Lubbock, TX

"Blair is an excellent route runner with good hands and quickness off the ball. He can make the tough catch in traffic,” TCU outside wide receivers coach Rusty Burns said.

Mikel Barkley -- Temecula, CA

"Mikel is an explosive athlete and has the speed and ability to stretch the field. He wins the one-on-one matchups,” Burns said.

Offensive Line

Andrew Coker -- Katy, TX

"Andrew's strength and wingspan are off the charts. He has the intelligence and physical traits to excel in both the run game and pass protection,” TCU offensive line coach Chris Thomsen said.

Brannon Brown -- San Antonio, TX

"Brannon is smart, strong and explosive off the ball. He plays with good technique and pad level,” Thomsen said.

Marcus Williams -- Longview, TX

“Marcus has great size and length for the position. He's a smart football player with a great upside,” Thomsen said.

Defensive Line

Karter Johnson -- Pickerington, OH

"Karter is a big time athlete who played a variety of positions on both sides of the ball. He prides himself on being a leader on and off the field. He will be a great addition to the QB Hunters," TCU defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch said.

Thomas Armstrong -- Hollywood, FL

""Thomas is a good athlete who shows explosiveness and burst off the edge," TCU defensive line coach Dan Sharp said.

Colt Ellison -- Aledo, TX

"Colt has the combination of athleticism and strength. He plays with great effort and technique," Sharp said.

Parker Workman -- Ephraim, UT

"Parker is a smart player who plays with great effort and technique," Sharp said.

Adam Plant Jr. -- Las Vegas, NV

"Adam is a strong and explosive player. He shows ability to set the edge and rush the passer," Sharp said.

Soni Misi -- Rohnert Park, CA

"Soni is a force who plays with great effort and also commands double teams with his size and speed," Fitch said.

Linebacker

Wyatt Harris -- Aledo, TX

"Wyatt is a smart, high-motor player with good play recognition skills and a nose for the ball," TCU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chad Glasgow said.

Zach Marcheselli -- Broken Arrow, OK

"Zach is an athletic and physical player who closes quickly and is a sound tackler," Glasgow said.

Defensive Backs

Nook Bradford -- Helotes, TX

"Nook is a physical athlete with the speed to play sideline to sideline from the safety position," TCU safeties coach Paul Gonzales said.

Josh Foster -- Newton, TX

"Josh is an explosive and athletic player who has the skillset to succeed on either side of the ball. He plays with tremendous passion and smarts," TCU cornerbacks coach Jeremy Modkins said.

Donavann Collins -- Cedar Hill, TX

"Donavann is a good athlete with the ability to make plays on the ball in man coverage," Modkins said.

Dee Winters -- Brenham, TX

"Dee is an athletic, physical player who has the speed and instincts to excel on defense and special teams," Gonzales said.

Tony Wallace -- Las Vegas, NV

"Tony has the speed, athleticism and strength to be a good cover corner in our conference," Modkins said.

Deshawn McCuin -- Jacksonville, TX

""Deshawn is a versatile, athletic player with a high football IQ. He was a two-way player on offense and defense who will make the transition to play safety at TCU," Gonzales said.

Punter

Jordan Sandy -- Traralgon, Australia

"Jordan is a guy who can have a big impact on a game by flipping the field. His different styles will be effective for us," Luper said.