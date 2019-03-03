TCU began its spring practice Friday and Sunday was the media’s first chance to check out some new faces and see how players are adopting to possible new roles.

The Frogs won’t put the pads on until later this week so this is always “basketball” practice, according to coach Gary Patterson, but there were some things we can already take away from the onset of spring.

But for now here’s a look at what I took away from each position and how Patterson thinks they are performing this early in the year.

Quarterbacks

Alex Delton looked the best Sunday, but to be fair it was Max Duggan's second ever practice and Justin Rogers is still about 90-95% back from his injury. I honestly think Delton was a bit hidden by KSU's system. He can sling it a bit.

“I like the way all of them throw the ball right now. No Mike (Collins) because of surgery. Rogers probably isn’t ready to scrimmage He does a great job throwing it and is probably 90-95 percent healthy. We missed him most of the offseason because he twisted the other ankle. He obviously can throw the ball pretty well and they are all learning the offense. I think Sonny (Cumbie) is happy with all of them. I think there is attention to detail in that group we didn’t have a year ago. You can tell the speed of the game is something Alex has seen before. But I think they are all doing well.”

Running backs

No Darius Anderson this spring. He was running around on the sidelines, but won't participate in practice. Sewo Olonilua and Emari Demarcado were full participants.

Wide receivers

Jalen Reagor and Tevailance Hunt are only practicing about half the time GP said and each were limited today. Just some maintenance. If this was the fall they would be fine to play. Taye Barber looked amazing. John Stephens got a lot of first-team reps.

“It’s fun getting (new outside wide receiver coach) Malcom Kelly out here. He goes fast and likes to learn. A lot of the changes are going to be good. Dylan Thomas isn’t out here. Reagor and T. Hunt are only going about half the time. We just have to grow up.”

Offensive line

No Lucas Niang or Austin Myers this spring so Anthony McKinney, Cordel Iwuagwu, Kellton Hollins, David Bolisomi and Wes Harris ran with the ones. Quazzel White, John Lanz and Esteban Avila got plenty of reps too.

Defensive line



Ochaun Mahis is a monster at DE and it might finally be Brandon Bowen's time. Adam Plant is a giant human being that I think is going to be incredible. No Ross Blacklock this spring either, but Ellis is going to be good too I think.

“I will feel good about this group, but you don’t have one guy that’s really played there. Bowen has played a tiny bit. Ochaun has played four games. We teach our ends a lot of stuff. We lost five guys from last year. We’ve never had a guy like Adam Plant that is as big as he is and moves the way he does. I’m excited about the possibilities they have down the road. Parker Workman is a guy with experience we brought in so that’s a group that’s going to keep improving.”

Linebackers



Wallow and Montrel Wilson ran with the ones. Very thin there. No Ben Wilson right now. DeMauryon Holmes has moved to LB from safety at least for the spring.

“Montrel is about as healthy as he has ever been, but we’re going to have to manage him. D. Holmes is moving to mike linebacker. He’s the anchor of a 4x100 so we’ve got the speed factor, but our number two linebackers have a long way to go.”

Cornerback

Jeff Gladney is a full participant and is still amazing. Keenan Reed is getting first team reps. No Julius Lewis this spring. Donovann Collins had a rough day today, but I'm still all in on my support of him.

“We don’t even have four corners right now. But I like the way the whole team plays. You can tell they want to be good.”

Safety

Vernon Scott, Lakendrick VanZandt and Trevon Moehrig all played a lot so did Nook Bradford. No Innis Gaines or Antanza Vongor this spring.

“Lakendrick wasn’t playing at the end of the year and we don’t know what we’re going to do at strong because we don’t have Innis or Vongor for the spring. Bradford is going to have a chance because he’s so athletic. Moehrig hit a bit of a wall late last year, but once we get Innis back they will all be better players.”