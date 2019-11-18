News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 22:20:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Sorrells recaps visit

TCU 2020 commit Jaquaze Sorrells is excited to get on campus in January.
TCU 2020 commit Jaquaze Sorrells is excited to get on campus in January.
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace
Publisher

TCU’s newest and biggest 2020 commit Jaquaze Sorrells was on campus recently with another special guest.The 6-3, 310-pound defensive tackle was on hand to check out the campus with his number one f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}