TCU went to the bench to find a spark of life on offense, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with Oklahoma’s high-flying attack.

Michael Collins checked into the game midway through the second quarter when TCU had just 25 yards of offense. He led consecutive touchdown drives to make this a one-possession game at halftime, but No. 9 Oklahoma cruised to a 52-27 win in Fort Worth.

“Could have been worse,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “You’ve got to give OU a lot of credit. With their offense, you can’t give them points.”

Collins finished with a line of 7-17 for 142 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Shawn Robinson checked out after an effort of 3-8 for 21 yards and nearly threw an interception. Oklahoma already led 28-7 after touchdowns on each of its first four drives.

“I thought (Collins) came in and managed the game well against a really good team,” Patterson said. “I would tell you he played well. I would take that last interception back.”

The second pass attempt for Collins was nearly picked as a Oklahoma defender jumped a screen pass. It fell incomplete, but Collins’ second pass was a successful screen that KaVontae Turpin turned into a 41-yard touchdown.

That was Turpin’s second touchdown of the day after he had a 99-yard kick off return for a score to open TCU’s scoring after Oklahoma’s first touchdown.

“Awesome. He’s awesome. He can light up a stadium,” Patterson said of Turpin. “Got to give the guys that block for him credit too.”

The defense forced its second, and final, three-and-out of the game to give Collins’ hot hand another crack at the Oklahoma defense. He connected on a 33-yard bomb to Jaelan Reagor to make it a one-possession game.

“I don’t know what it was, but we obviously scored points when (Collins) was in,” Patterson said. “And that’s their job. But I’m not going to make this a quarterback controversy.”

TCU got a 41-yard field goal from Cole Bunce shorty before halftime to make it a 28-24 deficit for the Frogs at the break. TCU had 120 yards of offense in the second quarter after just 21 in the first.

Collins’ hot hand cooled off after he suffered a cut stiff-arming a former five-star recruit for the Sooners and TCU mustered just a second 41-yard field goal from Bunce in the third quarter in the loss.

TCU’s defense got a boost with the improved quarterback play, but that only lasted so long as Oklahoma rediscovered its form as one of the best in the nation. The Sooners had a pair of 100-yard rushers and racked up 323 yards on the ground. That coupled with Kyler Murray’s line of 19-for-23 for 213 yards and four touchdowns showed why they are a top-10 team.

“He’s done a good job and he has good players,” Patterson said of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. “They did some things on their first three drives that they haven’t done ever.”

The Frogs played without starting safeties Innis Gaines and Niko Small. It was announced earlier this week that Gaines is likely out for the rest of the season. Small has missed the last three games. Juwan Johnson got the start over Garret Wallow at linebacker, but after two touchdown drives, Wallow was inserted back in and had seven tackles and a sack.

Wallow is also working as the second strong safety with Gaines out and Woodard sliding into the starting spot. Jeff Gladney and Julius Lewis left the game early due to injury, but aren’t expected to miss extended time.

True freshman Trevon Moehrig-Woodard started in place of Gaines and had seven tackles, one for a loss. Ty Summers led the team with 10 tackles.

“He’s going to be a good player,” Patterson said of Moehrig-Woodard. “He was the one guy that could chase Kyler Murray down.”

TCU (3-4, 1-3 in Big 12) goes on the road to try and right the ship against Kansas (2-3, 0-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.