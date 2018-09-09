For the second straight day, TCU basketball picks up a four-star commit.

Small forward Diante Smith became the second member of the 2019 class for TCU, joining PJ Fuller, who committed about 24 hours earlier.

The TCU coaching staff was in Smith’s home at Fort Walton Beach, FL, Sunday and he visited TCU last weekend so there was already plenty of love.

Smith told me earlier in the week that the TCU coaching staff sees plenty of Kenrich “Kenny Hustle” Williams in him.

The 6-7, 195-pound forward was previously a Alabama commit and had the Frogs in his top-seven.

With the eight stars added in the last two days, TCU’s 2019 class is up to No. 12 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big 12.