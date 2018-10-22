Gary Patterson announced on the Big 12 football coaches media teleconference that TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson will have season-ending shoulder surgery.

Patterson announced that Michael Collins will be the starting quarterback going forward. Collins replaced Robinson against Oklahoma on Saturday after the Horned Frogs' first three drives ended in punts.

Robinson left the Texas and Iowa State games early due to a non-throwing shoulder injury, but he played the whole Texas Tech game and still started against the Sooners. He was just 3-of-8 for 21 yards against Oklahoma before being benched for Collins.

On the season, Robinson was 124-of-204 for 1,334 yards with 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

When Collins checked into the game Saturday, he provided an immediate spark as two of his first four passes went for touchdowns. However, he threw eight straight incompletions to end the game and had a line of 7-of-17 for 142 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception.

Collins completed both of his passes for Penn in 2016 for 17 yards. He threw for 3,414 yards and a Connecticut-record 54 touchdowns as a senior in high school.

Justin Rogers’ knee is medically cleared, but he still has a few more hurdles to jump before he could become an option at quarterback. Expect Grayson Muehlstein, a fifth-year senior with 11 career passing yards, to serve as the back-up this week against Kansas