TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson is reportedly expected transfer, according to 247Sports' Jeremy Clark.

Citing sources, Clark said Robinson would be in the NCAA transfer portal by Monday morning. The reported move comes after some uneven performances and a season-ending surgery left questions about where Robinson would fall on the depth chart going forward, particularly with two blue-chip quarterbacks joining the program in the 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes.

Robinson beat out Penn transfer Mike Collins for the starting job during the offseason after spending the 2017 campaign backing up Kenny Hill. He opened the year with a strong performance against an FCS opponent, totaling 5 total touchdowns and 227 total yards in just the first half against Southern. However, things began to decline for the sophomore from there.

Robinson struggled with turnovers and ball security for much of his season, throwing 8 interceptions and giving up 5 fumbles (3 lost) in less than six full games. Those turnovers were the difference in losses to Ohio State, Texas, and Texas Tech.

He was eventually benched in favor of Collins against Oklahoma. The following week, it was announced Robinson would have season-ending surgery for a non-throwing shoulder injury he sustained earlier in the season.

With Robinson's departure and Grayson Muehlstein finishing his final year of eligibility, TCU would presumably have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster next season: Collins, rising redshirt freshman Justin Rogers, and 2019 commit Max Duggan. The Frogs could also dip into the transfer market themselves to add depth at the position.

Robinson may have been able to win the starting job again in 2019, but he would have had to beat out Collins again, who proved to be the generally more reliable passer in games. And both Collins and Robinson may have been sitting on the bench to start next season anyway after Rogers, TCU's highest-rated quarterback signee all-time, was medically cleared earlier this year.

Robinson will have to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules if he goes to an FBS program. He finished the season completing 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,326 yards with 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in six games. He also ran for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Discuss Robinson's transfer and where the Frogs should go from here on our message board, Hell's Half Acre.