With less than five months remaining until the early signing period for 2019, the TCU recruiting class is beginning to take shape.

The Horned Frogs have 16 commitments and currently rank No. 29 overall in the Rivals class rankings. However, they still have plenty of needs to address before the December signing period and eventually National Signing Day in February.

So let's take a look at the biggest remaining needs for TCU in this class, and which players could fill those voids.

Running back

TCU has an even bigger need at running back this year than previously expected thanks to the departure of 2018 signee Fabian Franklin, who is heading to Coahoma Community College. That leaves the Frogs with only three scholarship running backs on the roster, and there could be more attrition on the way if Darius Anderson leaves early for the NFL draft after 2018.

The Frogs have one commitment at the position so far with 3-star back Daimarqua Foster. They are also pursuing 4-star prospect Darwin Barlow, and they're one of the favorites to land him. The recent commitment of his Newton teammate, Josh Foster, could bode well for the Frogs as well. Barlow could make a decision early this fall, so keep an eye on him in the coming weeks.

Linebacker

Gary Patterson's defense has to replace a large crop of linebackers after this year. Ty Summers, Arico Evans, Jawuan Johnson, and Alec Dunham are all entering their final season of eligibility. TCU will need some new talent at the position next year.

Zach Marcheselli is technically TCU's only commitment at linebacker for 2019. However, while Wyatt Harris is listed as a defensive back by Rivals, his future at TCU is probably at linebacker. Still, the Frogs could use one or two more commitments at the position. Their No. 1 priority is 4-star David Gbenda. Not only would he fulfill a major position of need, but getting his commitment would also give TCU a major win on the recruiting trail over Texas.

Defensive back

This is another position group where TCU will lose a lot of bodies after 2018. Multi-year starters Niko Small and Ridwan Issahaku are seniors this season, as are Markell Simmons and Tony James.

The biggest target for TCU here is 4-star safety Jalen Catalon from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy. The Frogs are going to do their best to keep him close to home, but this is another recruiting battle where they will have to get an upset against the Longhorns.