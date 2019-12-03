TCU star junior wide receiver Jalen Reagor has announced he will enter the NFL draft.

It’s not a total shock as Reagor was one of the highest-rated recruits in TCU history and is was near the top for receiving yards, catches and touchdowns.

He was projected as an early first-round draft pick before the season, but a dip in production this year could lead to a late-first round, early-second round pick for the junior from Waxahachie.

Reagor had 43 catches, 611 yards and five touchdowns this year. During his sophomore year he had 72 grabs, 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Frogs will likely lean on sophomores Taye Barber, Te’Vailance Hunt and Pro Wells. Barber had 29 catches for 372 yards this year. Hunt had 20 grabs for 308 yards and one incredible touchdown in overtime against Baylor. Wells blossomed into a red zone target this year as he had 17 catches for 196 yards and five touchdowns.