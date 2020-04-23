TCU star wide receiver Jalen Reagor was drafted 21st overall in the NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reagor had 148 catches for 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three years as a Frog. He dominated his sophomore season as he had 72 grabs for 1,061 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores.

He’s a dynamic return man with two punt return scores this year. He averaged 30.4 yards per kick return his first two years.

Reagor joins the Eagles where he can instantly start day one as that offense struggled to find reliable receivers towards the end of the season