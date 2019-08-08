The second game in our installment of ranking TCU’s opponents from easiest to toughest comes from our neighbors across the metroplex, SMU.

The Mustangs actually are poised to have a much better season in 2019 after a weird season in 2018 that saw them win just five games, including shockers against Navy and Houston, but some tough losses against Cincinnati and Tulsa. They return the bulk of the roster and Sonny Dykes’ normally potent offense should have plenty of weapons this year in his second full season with SMU.

The Frogs may potentially have their hands full with senior quarterback Ben Hicks and his top wide out in James Proche to go with a couple of running backs with plenty of experience last year in Ke’Mon Freeman and Xavier Jones. But this is a game where I think Jeff Gladney can cement himself as a early-round NFL pick. The best corner in the Big 12 can shut down Proche and Gary Patterson’s defense has a history of stopping SMU when it has just one main weapon at wide out.

TCU’s offense should be tuned up by the third game of the season. TCU will have already likely beaten Arkansas- Pine Bluff and this is the game after a tough test at Purdue. I still think Alex Delton is the man under center for TCU in this one. He should have a field day against a SMU defense that allowed 35 points a game this past season even though even on that side of the ball the Mustangs will have plenty of experience.

Look for TCU to get out to an early lead and rely heavily on the backfield to put the game out of reach as Sewo Olonilua and Darius Anderson could each get close to 100 yards and a touchdown in this one.

PREDICTION: SMU puts up a bit of a fight with a strong offense, but TCU wins 38-17

