Sports gambling may soon take over the country and will be in one Big 12 state when college football begins.

With that in mind and with West Virginia legalizing sports books beginning September 1, here are some fun prop bets to get a little extra juice on the Frogs this year.

As of now, no wagering in Texas please.

Team sacks vs team leader in receptions

2017 result: TCU had 42 sacks and Des White and KaVontae Turpin led the Frogs with 41 catches each.

2018 outlook: Turpin is back and with an expected increased work load for Jalen Reagor, 40 catches could be within reach again for either of them.

The defensive line took a hit by losing Ross Blacklock for the year and lost a quarter of that sack production from Mat Boesen.

Prediction: Team leader in receptions

Jalen Reagor touchdowns vs. Ben Banogu sacks

2017 result: Banogu had 8.5 sacks while Reagor had 8 touchdowns.

2018 outlook: Reagor is poised to explode and double-digits could be on the table as he will get the bulk of the targets.

Banogu is a threat to cause mayhem whenever he’s on the field and I expect him to move to the side that allows him to get to the quarterback more.

Prediction: Reagor touchdowns

Ty Summers tackles vs. Sewo Olonilua carries

2017 result: Summers had 64 tackles and Olonilua had 64 carries

2018 outlook: It’s hard to replace the production Travin Howard had, but Summers has a chance of getting into triple digits as Howard did last year.

Sewo became a work horse down the stretch last year and with Kyle Hicks gone his load should only increase and could also hit triple digits.

Prediction: Sewo Olonilua carries

TCU defense interceptions vs. Shawn Robinson turnovers

2017 results: TCU had 13 interceptions while Robinson had zero turnovers. Kenny Hill was responsible for 11 turnovers last season

2018 Outlook: It’s so hard to predict turnovers, but the Frog secondary could force quite a few interceptions again. Even without Blacklock, they can get to the quarterback and force bad decisions for Niko Small and Jeff Gladney to take advantage of.

Robinson doesn’t have a turnover yet, but its impossible to have a starting quarterback an entire season without a turnover, even though he only threw three interceptions in fall camp.

Prediction: TCU defensive interceptions