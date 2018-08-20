Prop Bets for TCU
Sports gambling may soon take over the country and will be in one Big 12 state when college football begins.
With that in mind and with West Virginia legalizing sports books beginning September 1, here are some fun prop bets to get a little extra juice on the Frogs this year.
As of now, no wagering in Texas please.
Team sacks vs team leader in receptions
2017 result: TCU had 42 sacks and Des White and KaVontae Turpin led the Frogs with 41 catches each.
2018 outlook: Turpin is back and with an expected increased work load for Jalen Reagor, 40 catches could be within reach again for either of them.
The defensive line took a hit by losing Ross Blacklock for the year and lost a quarter of that sack production from Mat Boesen.
Prediction: Team leader in receptions
Jalen Reagor touchdowns vs. Ben Banogu sacks
2017 result: Banogu had 8.5 sacks while Reagor had 8 touchdowns.
2018 outlook: Reagor is poised to explode and double-digits could be on the table as he will get the bulk of the targets.
Banogu is a threat to cause mayhem whenever he’s on the field and I expect him to move to the side that allows him to get to the quarterback more.
Prediction: Reagor touchdowns
Ty Summers tackles vs. Sewo Olonilua carries
2017 result: Summers had 64 tackles and Olonilua had 64 carries
2018 outlook: It’s hard to replace the production Travin Howard had, but Summers has a chance of getting into triple digits as Howard did last year.
Sewo became a work horse down the stretch last year and with Kyle Hicks gone his load should only increase and could also hit triple digits.
Prediction: Sewo Olonilua carries
TCU defense interceptions vs. Shawn Robinson turnovers
2017 results: TCU had 13 interceptions while Robinson had zero turnovers. Kenny Hill was responsible for 11 turnovers last season
2018 Outlook: It’s so hard to predict turnovers, but the Frog secondary could force quite a few interceptions again. Even without Blacklock, they can get to the quarterback and force bad decisions for Niko Small and Jeff Gladney to take advantage of.
Robinson doesn’t have a turnover yet, but its impossible to have a starting quarterback an entire season without a turnover, even though he only threw three interceptions in fall camp.
Prediction: TCU defensive interceptions
Jeff Gladney interceptions vs. KaVontae Turpin special team touchdowns
2017 results: Gladney had two interceptions while Turpin had one each of kickoff and punt return touchdowns
2018 outlook: You can neutralize a return guy by kicking out of bounds or away from him. It’s hard to neutralize a top cornerback when Gladney will be on opponent’s top wide outs all season.
Prediction: Jeff Gladney interceptions
Players with an interception vs. players with a receiving touchdown
2017 results: TCU had 10 players record an interception while 13 caught touchdowns.
2018 outlook: Of the 10 that had interceptions last year, eight only had one and two of those were defensive linemen versus Oklahoma State. Likewise for receiving, eight of those players had just one while the other five caught 20. It’s easier to plug in a freshman for a couple plays and get a garbage time score than an interception.
Prediction: Players with receiving touchdowns
TCU extra points vs. punts
2017 results: TCU made 56 of 60 extra points while punting the ball away 70 times.
2018 outlook: Even if the team averages five touchdowns a game, that’s 65 extra point attempts in a 13-game schedule. The offense would have to be historic to do that and punt fewer times.
Prediction: TCU punts
TCU wins vs. Texas Tech + Baylor wins
2017 results: TCU had 11 wins while Texas Tech and Baylor combined for just seven.
2018 outlook: TCU is poised to have another standard 10-win season. They could win as few as eight in the regular season and I wouldn’t be shocked, but a bowl win puts that at nine on the low side if TCU has a “down” season. Texas Tech is known for its offense, but doesn’t have a quarterback. It’s defense should be improved. Tech has a tough non-conference schedule with Ole Miss and Houston on the schedule. Baylor has murderer’s row of Abilene Christian, UTSA and Duke, two of which it lost to last year. Baylor should be much better this year, but can it get more than four wins to win this bet?
Prediction: TCU wins