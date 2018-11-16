TCU got a huge addition at an immediate area of need for the 2019 class Friday.

Four-star defensive end Adam Plant Jr. committed to TCU after initially signing with Arizona as a member of the 2018 class. He never enrolled at Arizona. This means he has four years still to play..

What separated TCU from the other schools trying to get the 6-6, 260-pound end from national powerhouse Las Vegas Bishop Gorman? The coaching staff.

“TCU was the only school that kept it real with me and told me the truth about everything,” Plant Jr. said. “They never sugarcoated or lied about anything and whatever they said they were gonna do they followed it with action.”

According to a story at AZCentral.com, “Plant’s father said his son’s split with the UA began when the SAT board delivered an incorrect score to the school, rendering Adam Plant Jr. ineligible. After going “back and forth” with the board, Plant made the decision to play at Arizona Western.”

Plant Jr. comes to TCU where the Frogs are graduating three defensive ends and he can provide an immediate impact in 2019.

“The coaches told me straight up about the recruitment process and everything other schools didn’t tell me as far as the ins and outs,” Plant Jr. said. “As far as playing time, the coaches look for me to come in and make an impact right away and that’s what I plan to do.”

He hasn’t been on campus yet, but takes his official visit Dec. 1 and can’t wait to get back on the football field after missing out this season. He’s signing in December and enrolling in January.

“The most important thing I’m looking foward to is getting back to football, making my family proud and being able to be apart of the Frog family and contribute to wherever needed,” Plant Jr. said.