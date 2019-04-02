Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Nowell talks TCU offer

Beycqq9qiwc7ox2tb3ky
Ardmore, Okla., 2020 wide receiver picked up a TCU offer on his visit March 20.
Billy Wessels • PurpleMenace.com
Publisher

TCU hosted a big and talented receiver from Oklahoma earlier this month and he left campus with an offer.Blake Nowell now has TCU and Iowa State offers from the Big 12 to go with his others, includ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}