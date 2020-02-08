TCU held No. 3 Kansas scoreless for three minutes, but once the Jayhawks woke up they built a big lead.

Kansas missed its first seven shots from the field, but once Udoka Azubuike got cooking in the paint there was nothing TCU could do to contain him in the 60-46 loss.

The 7-foot senior had six dunks in the first half and had 14 points and nine rebounds before halftime. He finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds as he was a match up nightmare for the Frogs. Kevin Samuel nor Jaedon LeDee could contain him.

The offense was just as ineffective as the Frogs had a stretch of 6:34 in the first half where they didn’t score during a 1-for-14 cold snap from the floor in the first half. TCU scored a season-low 18 points in the first half.

Desmond Bane had seven of those points. He finished with 20 On 8-of-19 shooting. As a team, TCU shot just 5-of-22 from the three-point line, normally a strength of the Frogs. TCU was also just 3-for-9 from the free throw line, normally a weakness of the Frogs.

TCU pulled to within four with six minutes left, but turned it over four straight possessions and then Kansas got the aid of two phantom foul calls to put the game away for good.

TCU (13-10, 4-6 in the Big 12) has now lost five straight games and seven of its last eight. The Frogs started 3-0 in conference play. The schedule doesn’t get any easier as TCU now travels to Texas Tech (14-8, 5-4) at 8 p.m. Monday.